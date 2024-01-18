See No Evil: Where is Josh Richards' killer Chong Lee Now?

The 28-year-old Neenah resident, Chong Lee, was found to be at the centre of the investigation into the 2013 murder of Josh Richards. The 25-year-old from Green Bay had been barhopping in Appleton with his girlfriend, Brittany Olson when he was fatally shot in the head.

The investigators from the Appleton Police Department found four men leaving the Luna Lounge Club immediately after the incident and identified them as suspects. Out of the four, witness statements and tips from informants led to the arrest of Chong Lee who was sentenced to life in prison. He is presently serving his sentence at the Waupun Correctional Institution and will be eligible for parole in 2048.

The See No Evil episode titled Run for the Door showcases Josh Richards' death as the synopsis reads,

"Josh Richards is shot execution style in the middle of a nightclub in Appleton, Wisconsin. When detectives delve deeper into the investigation, they discover a camera has the potential to reveal the identity of a killer."

Season 6, Episode 3 reairs on January 17, 2024, at 6 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

Who is Josh Richards' killer Chong Lee?

Chong Leng Lee, the 28-year-old from Neenah, Wisconsin, was convicted for the December 2013 shooting of 25-year-old Joshua Richards at a popular nightclub in Appleton. Richards had been out celebrating the launch of his business with his friend, Galen, where the duo worked with old school buses and turned them into party buses.

They had taken out one such party bus to Appleton on December 7, 2013, with fellow passengers charging them $10 per head. The party buses allowed people to drink inside them legally and they had prepared for a night of clubbing that day. Josh, along with his girlfriend, Brittany Olson, were at the Luna Lounge where Chong Leng Lee was also present.

As the night passed, Galen went to Luna Lounge to grab Josh and make way for home when she discovered him shot in the head and lying at the entrance of the club. The first responders had carried Josh to the nearby hospital but he was declared dead the following day.

The Appleton Police Department gathered a shell casing of a .25 calibre handgun which they determined to be the murder weapon and narrowed it down to four suspects who exited the premises soon after the shooting - Joe Thor, Paul Lee, Chong Lee and Phong Lee.

The investigators put together witness statements and information from two girls who shared Chong's confession of the shooting. While the police initially pressed on Joe Thor, Paul Lee, and Phong Lee, they turned their suspect to Chong and additionally discovered him to be Paul Lee's brother. Witnesses at the now-closed Luna Lounge informed the officials of their hesitation to contribute to the investigation for fear of their lives.

While Brittany Olson reported the night to be uneventful, some witnesses from the nightclub believed words were exchanged between Richards and Lee. Soon after, they heard a gunshot and found Richards on the floor. Several witnesses including Paul Lee and Joe Thor claimed that Chong Lee had been telling that he had pulled the trigger. Thor additionally mentioned that Lee had disposed of the murder weapon and was also looking to buy a car to leave town.

Chong Lee was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. More charges piled on as he was found to be guilty of one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and four counts of felony intimidation of a witness when he was found to be allegedly intimidating witnesses from prison.

Where is Chong Lee now?

Chong Leng Lee did not plead guilty to the charges which led to a trial by jury. Lee was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon while two out of four counts of felony intimidation of a witness were dismissed.

Chong Lee was sentenced to life in prison and eligibility for parole after 34 years in June 2016. He presently remains incarcerated at the Waupun Correctional Institution.