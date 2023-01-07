Why was Matt Shultz arrested? Cage the Elephant singer held in New York on two charges

Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz was arrested on Thursday in New York City after police discovered two loaded firearms in his room at the Bowery Hotel.

Citing the NYPD, Billboard reported that Shultz was hit with two charges of criminal possession of a weapon. He did not have a license for the firearms he was carrying.

The arrest took place after a response to a 911 phone call around 10.00 am noting that there was a person in possession of a weapon. After Matt Shultz was arrested, he spent the night at the 9th precinct in Lower Manhattan.

Matt Shultz was carrying a handgun in a hotel

As per the Daily Mail, Matt Shultz was spotted carrying a handgun by an employee at Bowery. He was reportedly carrying a firearm into the public restroom on the ground floor of the hotel.

Ted Stryker @TedStryker Really hope Matt Schultz is doing ok mentally.

He was arrested in NYC with loaded guns in his hotel room. Really hope Matt Schultz is doing ok mentally.He was arrested in NYC with loaded guns in his hotel room.

After receiving the complaint, police told the publication that they responded a day later, and knocked on Matt Shultz's door. The artist reportedly admitted to cops to owning two .45 caliber guns. When Matt Shultz was asked if he still had the weapons, the artist responded that he did not know.

The NYPD then arrested Shultz and took him to the 9th precinct station house, where he spent the night.

After the arrest was made, a judge granted a search warrant to enter his room where the cops noted they found loaded guns. The weapons recovered were Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson.

Cage the Elephant have won two Grammy awards

Their most recent album, Social Cues, was released in 2019. The album won a Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2020. The album’s lead single titled Ready to Let Go, peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative chart.

Speaking of the record, Shultz at the time told Billboard:

“This record is the last record, hopefully, that I will make living in the perspective of self defeat.”

Further speaking about the success of the song, Shultz said:

“As the years pass, what happens is you realize how more and more unlikely it is that you will retain that kind of success on songs. So, to me, it’s more and more surprising. I feel like I’m watching a thriller where you’re on the edge of your seat, like, “Will it go all the way?”

Cage The Elephant @CageTheElephant on.soundcloud.com/RJDUGvXRKX39da…

Roz and I wrote a Christmas cover compilation thing yesterday while snowed in. Also we have an album coming out soon with Jaston miller and Tim chance. Merry Christmas. Roz and I wrote a Christmas cover compilation thing yesterday while snowed in. Also we have an album coming out soon with Jaston miller and Tim chance. Merry Christmas. on.soundcloud.com/RJDUGvXRKX39da… Roz and I wrote a Christmas cover compilation thing yesterday while snowed in. Also we have an album coming out soon with Jaston miller and Tim chance. Merry Christmas.

Cage the Elephant’s drummer Jared Champion recently shared a Christmas cover compilation, and shared it on Twitter:

“Roz and I wrote a Christmas cover compilation thing yesterday while it was snowing. Also we have an album coming out soon with Jaston miller and Tim chance. Merry Christmas.”

In September 2021, Cage the Elephant contributed a cover of the Metallica song The Unforgiven to the charity tribute album The Metallica Blacklist. They recently performed at the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego, California.

Earlier in 2017, the band won a Grammy for Best Rock Album for Tell Me I'm Pretty.

The band’s lineup currently consists of vocalist Matt Shultz, his older brother and rhythm guitarist Brad Shultz, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath, keyboardist Matthan Minster, bassist Daniel Tichenor, and drummer Jared Champion.

Poll : 0 votes