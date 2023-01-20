"Seeing her worth"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans praise Jordana for rejecting Sam's proposal

MTV aired the season five finale of Siesta Key: Miami Moves on Thursday, January 19 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Jordana was seen getting tense about making up her mind about whether to live with Sam or not. She had previously confessed romantic feelings for him but Sam did not want to ruin their friendship. After much thought, Jordana informed Sam at a private dinner that he organized just for her, that they should not date at this time.

Sam claimed that Jordana was just like his mother and that she could possibly "mother his kids" in the future. However, Jordana felt that it was weird for them to live together, work together and be in a relationship. She was conflicted and set up a pause on their relationship.

At the end of the episode, Jordana revealed that she would still work with Sam but planned on moving out. She even had an interview set up with an art gallery and noted that she wanted to rediscover herself.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were amazed to see Jordana's growth as a person, and praised her for rejecting Sam's romantic feelings.

Hail ミ☆🥀 @alltoohail #SiestaKey I do love Jordana seeing her worth I do love Jordana seeing her worth ❤️ #SiestaKey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans feel Sam just does not want to be alone

Sam has never lived alone and parties almost every day, and he didn't want Jordana moving out as he thought it would be weird to live in the house without her. Although they have been "just friends" for more than a decade, fans and even Sam's family have always suspected that Jordana liked him.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Sam might not have feelings for Jordana, he just wanted her to be near him at all times. They praised Jordana for moving on in her life.

NB @Nicole_El Dating a friend can be a huge gamble. I get it. #SiestaKey Dating a friend can be a huge gamble. I get it. #SiestaKey

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Jordana and Sam are better off as friends!! They both need to focus on themselves! #SiestaKey Jordana and Sam are better off as friends!! They both need to focus on themselves! #SiestaKey

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 Sam can’t stand being alone. He needs someone around 247. That’s his issue #SiestaKey Sam can’t stand being alone. He needs someone around 247. That’s his issue #SiestaKey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season five episode 12 saw Juliette getting concerned about her swimsuit line not making enough money

MTV's description of the episode titled I'm Not Going Back to Siesta Key reads,

"Juliette has one last Miami JMP event and if it's not successful, she's back in Siesta Key; Sam and Jordana confront their feelings, even with the looming faux fur business launch; Amanda and Chloe try to save their friendship before the summer ends."

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Jordana was seen spending the night at Madisson's house as she did not want to talk to Sam after publicly making out with him. Amanda warned her that although he wasn't a good boyfriend, Sam was a good friend. Sam, meanwhile, was concerned about his business launch and his and Jordana's relationship affecting their friendship.

Brandon had lunch with Teenear and told her that he might just accept the Tampa offer, but that he wanted to hang out with her in the future as well.

Juliette was seen getting concerned about her JMP swimsuit line not making any money. She revealed that she couldn’t take any money out of the business anymore and had to find a way to earn some extra cash. Her publicists at WKC gave her a job as their company to earn some money and Juliette promised to work hard for it.

Juliette revealed that the pop-up had some issues and her swim week launch took a lot of money out of the business. She was also upset when a couple of her trucks, which had a new collection, did not arrive in time for customers.

MTV has not confirmed if Siesta Key: Miami Moves will return for a 6th season.

