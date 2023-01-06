"Good for you"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans encourage Jordana to move out of Sam's place 

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season 5 episode 10), Jordana found herself in an argument with Sam once again. Jordana has been living with Sam ever since she moved to Miami and is even launching a business with him. However, with his constant partying, her friends were a little concerned about her career.

Jordana spoke with Sam the previous week about the same and asked him to be respectful. She also asked him not to give her swimsuit to random women who come to the house, but Sam once again gave away her personal stuff to a woman.

She felt that she had no privacy in his house and called him out for being inconsiderate. Sam joked with his friend Mike that Jordana was being "territorial" and Mike said that she was acting like a "jealous girlfriend," even though the two were not dating.

Later, Sam apologized to Jordana as he felt that their fight was making things awkward, but Jordana felt that they never communicated. Sam was concerned that their friendship was falling apart very quickly. Jordana then announced that she just wanted things to "reset" and that she was thinking of finding another place to stay on her own.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that it was the best option for Jordana and encouraged her decision.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans call out Sam for not respecting Jordana's privacy

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Sam had been using Jordana for a long period of time and not giving her the privacy she needed. They felt that it was very disrespectful of him to give away Jordana's swimsuit and praised her for planning to move out.

FRANK 🙏🏼 @Swampboilyfe 🏻 🏻 #Siestakey Not Jordana finally opening up her eyes Not Jordana finally opening up her eyes 👀👏🏻👏🏻 #Siestakey

JessC @Je55C90 Anyone would be upset. Sam is being so disrespectful and Jordana was spot on when she said he couldn’t take criticism #SiestaKey Anyone would be upset. Sam is being so disrespectful and Jordana was spot on when she said he couldn’t take criticism #SiestaKey

nicole @nicol34x I just gained all respect for Jordana #SiestaKey I just gained all respect for Jordana #SiestaKey

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #SiestaKey Sam it's wrong to give Jordana's bikinis to other girls like that's your friend & roommate it's weird!! Sam it's wrong to give Jordana's bikinis to other girls like that's your friend & roommate it's weird!! 😡 #SiestaKey

Your HIGHness🦹🏽‍♀️ @meen_kween



#SiestaKey It’s actually really sad that jordana feels like she can’t tell Sam she doesn’t want people in her room bc he pays for everything. That’s why you can’t let ppl get that per hand on you. It’s actually really sad that jordana feels like she can’t tell Sam she doesn’t want people in her room bc he pays for everything. That’s why you can’t let ppl get that per hand on you. #SiestaKey

NBKellz @NBK3018 These guys ARE THE WORST on @SiestaKey Holy sh$$ ! Are they for real? Jordana needs to move on! #SiestaKey These guys ARE THE WORST on @SiestaKey Holy sh$$ ! Are they for real? Jordana needs to move on! #SiestaKey

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 9

MTV's description of the episode, titled How Do You Know It's Toxic?, reads:

"Juliette and Chloe become frustrated by Amanda's disloyal actions; Jordana and Sam's relationship is strained when Jordana finally starts listening to the words of wisdom from her friends."

Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette met Jordana for drinks and talked about the latter's living situation with Sam. Jordana has been staying at Sam's house for the past several months and her friends were concerned about the same because Sam threw parties every night with many female guests, and it was affecting her career.

Jordana complained about never getting any space and revealed that other women used to steal her bathing suits while partying. However, she did not want to betray Sam by complaining about him to Juliette.

Sam was angry when he found out that Jordana met his ex-girlfriend Juliette, and reminded her of all the bad things said by the latter.

Jordana later on confronted Sam about the same and told him that she was not waiting around for him to start dating her. She also complained that Sam never listened to her, and the latter stormed off.

Juliette was upset with Amanda hanging out with Sam and was even more shocked to learn that she spent the night at his house and returned wearing his T-shirt.

Amanda tried to tell her that nothing happened but the two got into a fight. She was also kicked out of Chloe's house after she commented on the latter's marriage and accused her of causing the rift, as she was the one who had told Juliette the truth and had judged her for hanging out with her best friend's ex-boyfriend.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

