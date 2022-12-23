"Have me sobbing"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans get emotional as Jordana remembers her brother

MTV aired Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 8 on Thursday, December 22 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Jordana and Madisson started working on a children's book which was supposed to be a eulogy to the latter's stillborn son, Elliot. Madisson told Jordana that her baby turtle soft toy was now her inspiration and that she had already completed 3/4th of the book.

Jordana grew emotional and told Madisson that her baby brother, who passed away when he was 15, also used to draw turtles as a child and that her mother had kept all of his drawings. Jordana did not want to include her brother in the book, but Madisson said that she wanted to connect her lost son and Jordana's brother, Brenden, through the book.

Jordana's mother, Rosa, also paid a visit to Miami where she spoke about making starfish out of her son's ashes, so that it could support the ecosystem of the sea. Sam offered his help to take Jordana and her mother to the spot where Brenden's ashes were scattered.

Rosa became emotional and thanked Sam for his help. She and Jordana threw flowers in the water to pay tribute to Brenden. Rosa said that she was not supposed to outlive Brenden, who would have been 27 years old now. Brenden passed away in 2011 after being involved in a hit-and-run case.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans got emotional over the moment and felt that the shared grief helped the ladies connect with each other.

TT @ttlizz to know grief so heavily is a connection you never want someone else to feel but when they do - you are seen in a different light + understood on a different level. jordan + madisson have me sobbing round 2 but i’m so happy they have eachother to be understood by #SiestaKey to know grief so heavily is a connection you never want someone else to feel but when they do - you are seen in a different light + understood on a different level. jordan + madisson have me sobbing round 2 but i’m so happy they have eachother to be understood by #SiestaKey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans praise Sam for being a good friend

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans thanked Sam for helping Jordana and Rosa heal from Brenden's death. They praised him for being a good friend and wrote positive messages for Jordana on Twitter.

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 Seeing this side of Jordanna is really beautiful to see #siestakey Seeing this side of Jordanna is really beautiful to see #siestakey https://t.co/Y74lGL3Gr1

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 No matter what Sam gone always ride for Jordanna no matter and that’s real love #siestakey No matter what Sam gone always ride for Jordanna no matter and that’s real love #siestakey https://t.co/rL4U5vY8QS

Hail ミ☆🎄 @alltoohail #SiestaKey Jordana’s brother and Madisson’s baby are together in heaven, swimming together as sea turtles watching over both of them. Jordana’s brother and Madisson’s baby are together in heaven, swimming together as sea turtles watching over both of them. 💙 #SiestaKey

manda @uhmanduhmaner That’s so dope 🥹 I love the idea of death being turned into new life by regenerating the reef #SiestaKey That’s so dope 🥹 I love the idea of death being turned into new life by regenerating the reef #SiestaKey

NB @Nicole_El Sam is a very thoughtful friend, I’ll give him that #SiestaKey Sam is a very thoughtful friend, I’ll give him that #SiestaKey

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 8?

MTV's description of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 8 reads:

"When Juliette returns from Greece, she discovers how much has changed with her friends; Jordana's mum visits; Sam strives to show her how much Jordana means to him; Kelsey has big news about her future with the group."

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette returned from her trip to Greece and complained to Lexie that she did not get enough alone time with Clark since it was a planned group tour.

Meanwhile, Sam bought pizza for his friend Mike as he was going through a breakup. He told Mike that Lexie was not even apologetic about cheating on the former. Mike wondered if he would ever get back together with Lexie.

Chloe told her husband Chris about Jordana doing art for Madisson's book. She also claimed that Kelsey had spun her words around, making it look like she did not even want to be friends with Jordana.

Chloe told Juliette about Amanda spending the night at Sam's place. Amanda and Juliette got into a fight over the same issue and the former refused to apologize for wanting to spend time with her friend.

Kelsey filmed her last scene of the show, revealing that she was going to move in with Max in Siesta Key. Kelsey also hinted that she might marry him soon and said that a very big chapter of her life was finally over.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes