"Omg shut up"- Why are Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans slamming Chloe in episode 7?

MTV aired Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 7 on Thursday, December 15 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Madisson told Kelsey and Chloe that she had just met with a publishing company to get her children's book published and was planning to hire Jordana for the illustrations of the book.

Madisson, who gave birth to a stillborn named Elliot seven months ago, wanted the book to be a healing experience and a love letter to her son.

Chloe felt that Jordana was a heavy drinker and was way too busy taking care of her friend Sam. She told Madisson that Jordana should be her last choice to be the illustrator of the book. Chloe also fought Kelsey when the latter tried to defend some of Jordana's crazy comments.

However, Madisson decided to hire Jordana for the job anyway as the latter had dealt with the loss of her brother, just like Madisson was dealing with losing her baby. Meanwhile, Kelsey was done with her friends being blindsided by Chloe and decided to tell Jordana what Chloe really thinks of her.

Chloe's friend Amanda told the former about Kelsey revealing the truth to Jordana. Chloe blamed it all on Kelsey and called her out for being "messy." Chloe also felt that Jordana was living in a toxic environment with Sam, who she thought was a "Whiny billionaire baby."

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were annoyed with Chloe having an opinion on everything and slammed her for not wanting Jordana to illustrate the book. Fans felt that Jordana was a good artist who could empathize with Madisson's grief.

NB @Nicole_El Omg shut up Chloe. Jordana is a spectacular artist and is familiar with loss. #SiestaKey Omg shut up Chloe. Jordana is a spectacular artist and is familiar with loss. #SiestaKey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans slam Chloe for blaming all her problems on Kelsey

Jordana was honored with Maddison's job proposal and was shocked to learn that Chloe did not want her to do the book. Chloe had always told Jordana that she was a good artist, so the revelation made Jordana believe that Chloe was being fake all the while. When Jordana confronted Chloe about the same, Chloe told Jordana she was out to get the latter.

Chloe told Jordana that she was just worried about her drinking at Sam's house. Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Chloe always had an opinion on everything and did everything in her power to blame it all on Kelsey. They also slammed her for being a bad friend to Jordana.

𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓮𝓶 @_emmaamelia Does Chloe realize this is a TV show and that Jordana will eventually see everything she said during that conversation? You absolutely are fake, Chloe. Kelsey didn’t lie about anything you said. Grow up. #siestakey Does Chloe realize this is a TV show and that Jordana will eventually see everything she said during that conversation? You absolutely are fake, Chloe. Kelsey didn’t lie about anything you said. Grow up. #siestakey

Becky Lee Whitehouse @BeckyWhitehouse Chloe, I stick up for you quite a bit, but that was so uncalled for… #siestakey Chloe, I stick up for you quite a bit, but that was so uncalled for… #siestakey

NB @Nicole_El #SiestaKey If it’s one thing Chloe has, it’s an opinion that no one asked for If it’s one thing Chloe has, it’s an opinion that no one asked for 😒 #SiestaKey

nicole @nicol34x Well Chloe you shouldn’t of said anything about Jordana in front of Kelsey knowing she’s friends with Jordana #siestakey this is your fault too. Be cautious of what you say in front of certain people Well Chloe you shouldn’t of said anything about Jordana in front of Kelsey knowing she’s friends with Jordana #siestakey this is your fault too. Be cautious of what you say in front of certain people

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 I’m starting to think Chloe so pressed cause Sam never invites her out to his yatch parties and his house #SiestaKey I’m starting to think Chloe so pressed cause Sam never invites her out to his yatch parties and his house #SiestaKey https://t.co/VirEV56Xex

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 7?

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Lexie confessed that she k**sed another man at a party while she was still in a relationship with Mike. Lexie said that Mike was not treating her well at the time and that he could not blame her for cheating on him. Mike asked Lexie if she was seeing someone, which she denied.

The episode description reads:

"Kelsey and Chloe argue over Jordana illustrating Madisson's book, creating friction in the whole group; Chloe thinks Amanda is disrespecting Juliette by hanging out with Sam; new information further complicates Mike and Lexie's relationship."

Amanda met Chloe while wearing Sam's t-shirt. She revealed that after the party, she stayed back at Sam's house and borrowed a shirt. Chloe felt that it was weird of Amanda to wear Sam's t-shirt and reminded her that he was their best friend's (Juliette's) ex-boyfriend. Chloe also asked Amanda to get a job as she had graduated before the summer.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

