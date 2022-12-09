"Manipulative vibes"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans call out Chloe for forcing her husband to have children

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, episode 6 aired on MTV this Thursday, December 8, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Chloe met a psychic/ tarot card reader named Nicole, who told her that she could possibly have twins. Nicole also shared that Chloe must have known her husband, Chris, in a previous life as his "general."

Nicole stated that Chloe's personality was very dominating, and her soulmate was supposed to be someone who was a little bit older than her. This shocked Chloe, who is 27 years old, as Chris was almost the same age as her, 29 years old. Chloe shared the prediction with her husband, who said that Chloe would be a great mother in the future.

Chloe told Chris that she wanted to have children right away, while Chris wanted to wait for a few more years as he hadn't healed from the childhood trauma inflicted by his parent's divorce. Chris reminded Chloe that they got married three months after getting engaged and had to work through many issues.

Chloe did not want "delayed gratification" as she could see herself moving, buying a house, and having kids immediately. She requested Chris to rethink his decision. She also told him that she would not change her mind in any condition.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were shocked to see Chloe trying to persuade Chris to have kids when all his reasons for waiting were valid.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans predict that Chris and Chloe would get divorced soon

Chloe and Chris started dating each other in May 2021 and got engaged within six months of getting to know each other. Siesta Key: Miami Moves felt that Chris was not ready for kids, while Chloe was adamant. They felt that the pair would get divorced amid the rising tension.

SomeDailyJoe @SomeDailyJoe That scene with Chris and Chloe… while I get how people want different things in life and in relationships - it was giving pressure and low key manipulation. It’s not fair to be like well I want kids now- after the ring. This is why you don’t get married so fast. #SiestaKey That scene with Chris and Chloe… while I get how people want different things in life and in relationships - it was giving pressure and low key manipulation. It’s not fair to be like well I want kids now- after the ring. This is why you don’t get married so fast. #SiestaKey

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Chloe and Chris having differing opinions on wanting children shows their marriage isn't looking too promising! #SiestaKey Chloe and Chris having differing opinions on wanting children shows their marriage isn't looking too promising! #SiestaKey

briana 🜃 allez les bleus 🇫🇷 @briasoboojie What Chris is telling Chloe is valid. You’re trying to start businesses and had a short engagement and now you want kids? You need to slow down and figure out if you even like each other like you thought you did. Plus if a man isn’t interested, LISTEN. #SiestaKey What Chris is telling Chloe is valid. You’re trying to start businesses and had a short engagement and now you want kids? You need to slow down and figure out if you even like each other like you thought you did. Plus if a man isn’t interested, LISTEN. #SiestaKey

NB @Nicole_El Okay Chloe but what makes YOUR wants more important? #SiestaKey Okay Chloe but what makes YOUR wants more important? #SiestaKey

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, episode 6

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Mike and Lexie fought days after their breakup. Mike was upset with rumors that Lexie had cheated on him when they were together and confronted Lexie about the same. Lexie stated that she did not cheat on Mike and stormed out of the room when Mike asked her to swear on her dad's life.

Jordana was upset that Cara had moved out of Sam's house without warning, leaving her alone. At a party for Cara's jewelry line launch, the friends made up with each other, and Jordana gave an emotional speech about Cara's personality.

The episode description reads,

"Juliette's ready for a holiday after Swim Week, but she finds out that's the wrong move; Cara launches her jewellery line, but her fight with Jordana weighs on her; Madisson visits to receive support from her friends as she grieves."

Madisson made her first appearance of the season and revealed that she and her husband were trying to conceive after losing their first child. A tarot card reader told her she would have her child in Spring 2023.

This made Madisson cry. She revealed that she was writing letters to her dead son and planned to go to therapy.

