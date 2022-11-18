"Super fake"- Why are Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans slamming Jordana in episode 4? Cause explored

MTV aired Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 4 on Thursday, November 17 at 8 pm ET.

Meghan Bischoff was seen dealing with the aftermath of breaking up with Sam. She had caught Sam ki**ing his best friend Jordana at his birthday party, which hurt Bischoff.

After the incident, Meghan's friend Anna tried to comfort her and said that she gave Sam a lot of credit for being her boyfriend. Meghan felt that now Jordana and Sam could be together, but the latter called the former to apologize.

Jordana told Meghan that nothing happened that night and that she could take a polygraph test for the same. Meghan accused Jordana and Sam of stabbing her in the back and for making her look stupid. Jordana said that Meghan tried to kick her out of Sam's house so she was angry but did not k**s Sam out of spite.

Meghan told her friends that Sam had hurt her a million times and it was Jordana's actions that her. Meghan also felt that Sam was brainwashing Jordana and he did not want to be in a relationship with anyone.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt bad for Meghan and slammed Jordana for her fake apology. They felt that the latter was not sad about breaking Sam's relationship and was just upset that she was caught by Meghan.

Krystal Love @krystal2109 Jordana looks like she’s fine being a side piece 🤣 and she’s not sorry she knew what she was doing. Super fake #SiestaKey Jordana looks like she’s fine being a side piece 🤣 and she’s not sorry she knew what she was doing. Super fake #SiestaKey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans feel Jordana cannot be trusted

Many of Sam's previous relationships have been affected by his close friendship with Jordana. She lived with Sam after coming to Miami, much to the disappointment of Meghan, who had asked Sam to tell Jordana to move out of her home. Instead, he cheated on Meghan and was later heard saying that he did not regret k**sing Jordana.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Jordana was the one causing all the trouble and slammed her for her "terrible" apology.

santasia @pro_fashional14 Jordana act like the samething won’t happen to her. Its quite interesting that she’s been the common denominator for all 3 of Sam’s breakups. One way or another #SiestaKey Jordana act like the samething won’t happen to her. Its quite interesting that she’s been the common denominator for all 3 of Sam’s breakups. One way or another #SiestaKey

ICY⛸🧊🫧 @icywivess Jordana cannot be trusted. One second sam is her brother the next second they’re making out. now she’s trying to say sorry I wasn’t trying to come in between y’all? Like girl. U knew what u were doing u were just trying not to get kicked out!! #SiestaKey Jordana cannot be trusted. One second sam is her brother the next second they’re making out. now she’s trying to say sorry I wasn’t trying to come in between y’all? Like girl. U knew what u were doing u were just trying not to get kicked out!! #SiestaKey

#SiestaKey Bye Jordana. You saw an opening and took it. And I’m just 1000000% sure it was not the first time. Congrats on selling your Soul to be the tv villain 🤙🏽 #SiestaKey Miami Bye Jordana. You saw an opening and took it. And I’m just 1000000% sure it was not the first time. Congrats on selling your Soul to be the tv villain 🤙🏽#SiestaKey #SiestaKeyMiami

santasia @pro_fashional14 Jordana you excuse isn’t valid you’re to grown for that #SiestaKey Jordana you excuse isn’t valid you’re to grown for that #SiestaKey

nicole @nicol34x Jordana please just stfu. #siestakey you are not sorry. Period. Stop this facade. You are a H03 Jordana please just stfu. #siestakey you are not sorry. Period. Stop this facade. You are a H03

PixelQueen223 @PixelQueen223 No one wants to be around Sam and Jordana lmao #SiestaKey No one wants to be around Sam and Jordana lmao #SiestaKey

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 4?

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette Porter hung out with her friends Amanda and Chloe after weeks of fighting. Juliette told them that she was going to be busy for the next two weeks due to Miami swimsuit week and would try to grow her business with the help of publicists.

Amanda and Chloe encouraged Juliette to find out the truth about Meghan's flirting accusations against Porter's boyfriend Clark. Juliette was concerned that Sophie, the only witness to this flirting, was overly nice and might be bulldozed by Meghan.

The description of the episode reads:

"Juliette seeks the truth regarding Meghan's rumour that Clark flirts with her. Sam and Jordana are forced to deal with the aftermath of their scandalous k**s. Lexie and Mike's relationship crumbles as gossip about inappropriate behaviour emerges."

Clark denied the allegations, but Juliette asked him to block Meghan just in case she tried to contact him. Sophie told Juliette that at a yacht party, she saw Clark's arm around Meghan.

Sophie also said that Clark was trying to get Meghan drunk and that he was definitely trying to do something sketchy. Juliette was hurt by the revelation.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is the fifth season of Siesta Key, featuring the big move of many of the show's actors from the beach Siesta Key to Miami, Florida.

