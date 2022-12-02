"Good for you lexie!!!" Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans are happy that Lexie broke up with Mike

MTV aired Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 6, titled We Gotta Put on a Good Show, on Thursday, December 1, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Lexie was seen confused about what to do in her 2-year-long relationship with Mike after Amanda confessed that Mike flirted with her at a party.

Mike was also confused about what to do, especially with the rumor spreading that Lexie was cheating on him - something that the latter had categorically denied. He revealed that he had been friends with Lexie for many years before he started dating her, and said that he had never seen her cheat on anyone.

After much thought, Lexie decided to break up with Mike. She told him that she wanted to be in a serious relationship and now Mike was starting to treat her like a friend rather than a girlfriend. She added that she did not want to drag on a relationship for years and be unhappy.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were happy to see Lexie break up with Mike as they felt that he was not good enough for her.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans want Lexie to find another partner

After their break up, Lexie was hurt to find out that Mike had unfollowed her on Instagram. She felt that Mike should not just cut her out of his life.

Mike also saw Lexie hanging out with others at a yacht party via Juliette's Instagram stories. He was hurt, but his friend Sam reminded him that Lexie was now single.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans took to Twitter to ask Lexie not to bother with Mike anymore, and asked her to find a better partner who respected her.

#SiestaKey Since they were introduced, we’ve seen Mike disrespecting Lexie over and over: he went to Sam’s parties alone, not telling her, he attacked her “best friend” Juliette… Since they were introduced, we’ve seen Mike disrespecting Lexie over and over: he went to Sam’s parties alone, not telling her, he attacked her “best friend” Juliette…#SiestaKey https://t.co/agTUbEeIUV

taylor/blake/ryan thruple truther @milfloverliv lexi im sorry you’re so pretty but why do you care if this 40 year old man unfollowed u on instagram after u broke up with him. CHERISH THE LOSS PLEASE HES TRASH!!! #siestakey lexi im sorry you’re so pretty but why do you care if this 40 year old man unfollowed u on instagram after u broke up with him. CHERISH THE LOSS PLEASE HES TRASH!!! #siestakey

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 Everytime I see Mike I scream he’s so not a pleasant person to look at #siestakey Everytime I see Mike I scream he’s so not a pleasant person to look at #siestakey https://t.co/IE9SxIHjg7

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 Mike and Lexi are no more so how about we stopping showing Mike now #siestakey Mike and Lexi are no more so how about we stopping showing Mike now #siestakey https://t.co/aO6N3sxdp4

☁️ @bbyxtaae Yes Lexie, I’m so proud of you. You’re too pretty for a douchebag like him and can find someone way better. #SiestaKey Yes Lexie, I’m so proud of you. You’re too pretty for a douchebag like him and can find someone way better. #SiestaKey

Ronald Atkinson @RonaldAtkinson9 When one starts treating you more as a friend than a girlfriend/boyfriend, AND not catering to each other's love languages and boundaries.....That's when the fallout of a relationship happens. One has already checked out. #SiestaKey When one starts treating you more as a friend than a girlfriend/boyfriend, AND not catering to each other's love languages and boundaries.....That's when the fallout of a relationship happens. One has already checked out. #SiestaKey

😘Dani😘 @MyLipsStayPink This is the breakup that NEEDED to happen #SiestaKey This is the breakup that NEEDED to happen #SiestaKey

What else happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 6?

The episode description read:

"As Juliette prepares for "Miami Swim Week," the pressure is on to make JMP the Label successful; Jordana faces criticism when friends worry that Sam's lifestyle is corrupting her; Kelsey visits Miami and begins to fix her friendship."

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette planned the biggest career opportunity of her life at Miami Swimweek. She was seen talking to Lexie about the whole Clark situation and revealed that he would now never even talk to Meghan again.

Juliette confessed that Meghan had tried to interfere in her past relationship with Sam, and that Meghan started dating Sam one day after their break up.

Kelsey Owens came to Miami to hang out with some of her friends. When she met Juliette, the latter told her that she wanted to move forward despite their past fights and in that vein, asked Kelsey to walk in her fashion show. Kelsey agreed to put their past arguments behind and participated in the fashion show.

Sam met Meghan and apologized for making out with Jordana in front of her. Meghan was sure that Sam had feelings for Jordana and asked her snap out of her denial. When the cast members asked Jordana if she was alright with staying with Sam, Jordana refused to answer and left the party.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

