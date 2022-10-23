What happened to Madisson Hausburg's son? Pregnancy loss explored ahead of her appearance on Siesta Key: Miami Moves 2022 

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg was the first of the cast members to get married. She and Ish Moto got married in October 2021. A few months later, they, unfortunately, lost their first child, Elliot, upon birth.

Madisson frequently updated her social media with pregnancy updates. She was completely open and honest about her grief even after her loss, claiming that talking about it helped her get through it. The Siesta Key star thanked MTV for including her post-pregnancy journey on the show to help break the stigma associated with it.

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausberg talks about healing post her pregnancy

Madisson was seen at the beach with her fellow female cast members in the season 4B finale, telling the story of Elliot's stillbirth. The screen read:

"Two weeks before his delivery day, Madisson and Ish’s baby boy, Elliot Angel Soto, suffered a rare complication in the womb. He did not survive."

The Siesta Key actress later told the rest of the cast that she was furious with the world and that they were still struggling. The couple was attending a support group once a week at the time of filming. The actress stated that it was wonderful to meet other people who were going through similar experiences, and that they made a significant difference in her life.

She further said:

"I just miss him so bad. I want everyone to just know he existed and it was really wonderful getting to hold him and spend time with him."

Elliot (her son) hadn't moved in a while, according to Madisson, so they went to the hospital, only to discover that there was no heartbeat. She told ET in May 2022 that she hopes someone sees her story and feels less alone than she did when she left the hospital. In the same interview, she stated:

"Who thinks they’re going to have a stillbirth? No one thinks that when you’re nine months pregnant. So yeah. It’s been hard."

The Siesta Key actress admitted that she finds it difficult to connect with him even though he is no longer present, and that she must learn how to be a mother to a baby who does not exists.

She told the publication that having a stillbirth does not relieve a woman of having to deal with the aftermath of childbirth, such as postpartum depression and "other complications and physical challenges of childbirth.”

The reality TV star, on the other hand, was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from her cast members following the initial announcement, with Kelsey Owens flying to Aspen to be with her on Elliot's due date.

Siesta Key is set to return in a new location and will revolve around Juliette, Chloe, Madisson, Amanda, Cara, Jordona, Sam and Brandon. It will also introduce some new faces.

The show will air in more than 165 countries from November 10, 2022, but will premiere in the USA on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ , the official series page and on the MTV app.

