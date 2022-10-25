Who is Chris Long? Meet Siesta Key star Chloe Long’s husband ahead of Season 5 premiere

Chloe Long and her husband, Chris Long, are all set to star in season 5 of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, airing Thursday, October 27, at 8 pm ET on MTV. Chris, who works in the personal development area, proposed to Chloe in 2021 and got married the following year among friends and family members.

The couple will now star alongside their friends in Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, facing new challenges and hurdles as they plan their business.

Along with them, the show will also highlight the lives of other cast members as they move to Miami. Realizing she outgrew Siesta Key, Chloe's friend Juliette is ready to relish her newfound independence and heads down to Miami to expand her line, JMP the Label.

However, the new location and continuous focus on her career have begun to strain her relationship with Clark. At the same time, Brandon continues to focus on Quincy and is down in Miami to take his music to the next level.

Siesta Key star Chloe Long’s husband Chris graduated with a degree in film studies

Chris Long began his collegiate journey at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA, and graduated with a degree in film studies. After two years of study, Chris transferred to the University of Oregon, where he earned his Bachelor's in Cinema Studies, as per his LinkedIn profile.

After graduation, Chris worked with Castle Aura Enterprise in Oregon and was promoted to open his own sales firm, Mindset Marketing LLC, after only six months in the field. Being a CEO from such a young age propelled Chris into future success and laid the foundation for an exciting career in sales.

Chris then moved to an "early-stage startup in the automotive fintech industry, running the sales and marketing department. The company was accepted into Founder's Space, a Forbes Inc. Top Ten Accelerator program in Silicon Valley."

He then joined Hanzo, where he "found sales success early and transferred to southern California to launch his second territory with the company." He finally found a home in Florida with his wife, Chloe, and they launched their own company, Emerald Ray Botanicals, where he is currently the Director of Retail Sales.

Chris and Chloe's relationship timeline explored

Chris proposed to Chloe during an eight-mile hike through Bryce Canyon in southern Utah in November 2021. Chloe took to social media to announce the happy news, stating that she knew Chris was her "soulmate" the moment she met him and that she was in a "state of pure bliss."

Chris' ring was as unique as her personality. Explaining the significance of the ring, she shared:

“Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love. And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime [sic] now."

The couple then married in February 2022, surrounded by their loved ones and fellow reality stars, including Amanda Miller and Juliette Porter.

About Siesta Key: Miami Moves

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 introduces another exciting season in a brand new location. The synopsis of the show reads:

"As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami, we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives, and the pressures that come with it.

"Once big fish in a small pond, we'll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond. New career pressures and aggressive competition will test our cast - and their friendships - in ways they can't imagine.”

The new season's star cast includes Amanda, Cara, Juliette, Chloe, Madisson, Jordana, Sam, and Brandon, along with a few fresh faces, as they start their lives in a new destination.

In this season, "Chloe is focusing on her new marriage to Chris and her business, Emerald Ray Botanicals. Ready to begin a new life, Chloe and Chris begin thinking about children and buying their future home."

Tune in to MTV on Thursday, October 27, to watch the new season of Siesta Key: Miami Moves. The series will also air on MTV internationally in more than 165 countries beginning November 10.

