"Mike deserves nothing"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans praise Lexie for walking away as Mike accused her of cheating

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season 5, episode 6), Mike tried to find out if Lexie was cheating on her when they were dating.

He told Juliette that he heard rumors of Lexie making out with someone at a club in Delray. Juliette tried to defend Lexie as her roommate, but Mike did not believe her, asking her how she would feel if her boyfriend Clark stayed at the club all night with no phone calls till 5 am.

He felt that Lexie did not consider his feelings at all during their relationship. Sam, Mike's best friend, tried to ask Lexie about the truth but she refused to accept that she ever cheated on Mike. In fact, she pointed out the irony that Mike used to stay in a house filled with girls, and she never doubted him. Lexie also said that Mike used to party all night but he had an issue when she did.

Mike finally decided to talk to Lexie on his own and asked her to tell the truth. He said that regardless of the cheating aspect, the two were miserable all the time when they were together. Mike was sure Lexie cheated on him, and that was the reason she broke up with him. When Lexie refused to do that, Mike asked her to swear at her dad's life.

Lexie was shocked by that and decided to leave the room. Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans feel Lexie made the right decision by not talking to Mike and feels she deserves a better partner.

Here's a fan reaction:

"Anyway I'm proud of Lexie, and Mike deserved NOTHING. :)"

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans want Lexie to find another man

Lexie broke up with Mike, as she felt that he was not treating her as his girlfriend. She also felt Mike was trying to buy her love with necklaces and refusing to have any serious conversations about the future.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans are unsure about Lexie cheating on Mike but feel Mike did not treat her right in the relationship.

Here are some reactions:

SomeDailyJoe @SomeDailyJoe Lexie calling out the male female double standard… We love to see it. Ladies, do what you want. Guys, do what you want. Comes down to if you trust your significant other. If you’re faithful (which you should be) GOLD STAR. If you’re not, you suck. Period. Guy or girl. #SiestaKey Lexie calling out the male female double standard… We love to see it. Ladies, do what you want. Guys, do what you want. Comes down to if you trust your significant other. If you’re faithful (which you should be) GOLD STAR. If you’re not, you suck. Period. Guy or girl. #SiestaKey

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 Lexie you’re way to beautiful for Mike please leave him in the past and find better #SiestaKey Lexie you’re way to beautiful for Mike please leave him in the past and find better #SiestaKey https://t.co/cIXPk7do8V

taylor/blake/ryan thruple truther @milfloverliv i do not care about mike or lexie peace and love bc lexie’s hot but mike is such a deadbeat loser #siestakey i do not care about mike or lexie peace and love bc lexie’s hot but mike is such a deadbeat loser #siestakey

NB @Nicole_El Okay but what did Lexie even see in Mike? #SiestaKey Okay but what did Lexie even see in Mike? #SiestaKey

j @jaderaer Mike and Lexi never had any chemistry so this feels like a dad arguing with his daughter #siestakey Mike and Lexi never had any chemistry so this feels like a dad arguing with his daughter #siestakey

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 6?

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Cara invited everyone to a restaurant to celebrate a new jewelry line launch with her sister Mia. Jordana was also invited to the party. Cara and Jordana decided to forget their past fight about Cara moving out of Sam's house, leaving Jordana alone.

Juliette decided to go on a vacation in Greece after a hectic fashion show week. Her PR executives tried to warn her that their company had a buzz at the moment, and they could use the same to grow their business. Juliette ignored the advise and went to Greece anyway.

The episode description reads:

"Juliette's ready for a holiday after Swim Week, but she finds out that's the wrong move; Cara launches her jewellery line, but her fight with Jordana weighs on her; Madisson visits to receive support from her friends as she grieves."

Madisson opened up about losing her child in stillbirth and got a tarot card reading to help her deal with the trauma.

The psychic told her that she would have her child in Spring 2023 with medical help, also informing her that her son was in a better place and was looking up at her. Madisson decided to go to therapy after the reading.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 6 aired on MTV on Thursday, December 8 at 8 pm ET.

