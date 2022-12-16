"I don't blame her"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans side with Lexie as she confesses to cheating on Mike

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 7 aired on MTV this Thursday, December 15 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Lexie confessed that she cheated on Mike and ki**ed another man at a party while she was still in a relationship with him. Mike already had doubts about the same as multiple people had messaged him that they had seen Lexie with someone.

Lexie reminded Mike that he had not let her break up with him multiple times in the past. She told him that he promised her he would change, but never really took an effort to do so. Lexie also told Mike that he did the bare minimum as a boyfriend, but the latter felt that Lexie broke up with him because her "interest" was somewhere else.

He asked Lexie if she was dating someone at the time. She did confess to going back to the same man she cheated with but refused to accept that she was seeing anyone romantically.

Mike said that he did a lot for their relationship and wanted to remain committed but Lexie ruined it. Lexie, who had already decided that they were not getting back together, said that she was emotionally not ready to be in a relationship with anyone.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Mike mistreated Lexie when they were together and the couple had been facing issues for a long time. They were not surprised that Lexie decided to cheat on Mike.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans feel Mike also cheated on Lexie

Mike used to go to parties with Sam for long periods and did not inform Lexie about the same. He also used to stay at Sam's house with many other women.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Lexie was disrespected and cheated on multiple times in her two-year-long relationship with Mike. They were glad that Lexie was done with her "toxic" partner.

dramabananna @dramabananna Mike didn’t even tell Lexie when he was going to Sam’s parties at his yacht with a bunch of random girls flown from different states each weekend. That relationship was broken since way before Miami #SiestaKey Mike didn’t even tell Lexie when he was going to Sam’s parties at his yacht with a bunch of random girls flown from different states each weekend. That relationship was broken since way before Miami #SiestaKey

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 Lexi hooking up with other guys at the bar … honestly I’m not mad at her cause F Mike #SiestaKey Lexi hooking up with other guys at the bar … honestly I’m not mad at her cause F Mike #SiestaKey https://t.co/QquGER4mDm

military wife of⁷ @moonbaby_94 they want us to feel so bad for mike when he is the copy paste of every toxic tiktok dating coach ever #SiestaKey they want us to feel so bad for mike when he is the copy paste of every toxic tiktok dating coach ever #SiestaKey

A̷M̷A̷N̷D̷A̷ @Amandatorydeath Mike saying "I have sacrificed a lot for you." Brah... Come on... #siestakey Mike saying "I have sacrificed a lot for you." Brah... Come on... #siestakey https://t.co/69VindZLCM

dramabananna @dramabananna Lexie cheated and Mike cheated but Lexie chose to never ask him… #SiestaKey Lexie cheated and Mike cheated but Lexie chose to never ask him…#SiestaKey https://t.co/X5XxlpmODd

Hail ミ☆🎄 @alltoohail you want me to believe that mike never cheated or hurt lexie??? miss me with that. #SiestaKey you want me to believe that mike never cheated or hurt lexie??? miss me with that. #SiestaKey

money mitch @DOWNundaaa lexie said yeah i did and what about it. lmaooo #siestakey lexie said yeah i did and what about it. lmaooo #siestakey

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 6

Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette decided to take a break from work and planned on going to Greece. She told her mother that she was afraid to inform her publicists of the same as they might want her to stay in Miami for more events.

Ultimately, she informed the PR agents about her holiday plan just two hours before her flight. This upset the agents as they wanted her to attend other events due to their recent social media buzz. They planned to drop Juliette as a client if she made sudden vacation plans ever again.

Cara threw a party for her new jewelry line with her sister. Jordana also attended the event and the two friends made up after their fight. Previously, Jordana was upset with Cara moving out of her house without warning and had made a rude comment to her at a previous event.

Mike confronted Lexie about rumors that she was cheating on him while they were still in a relationship. Lexie refused to answer him even after Mike asked her to swear at her dad's life. Madisson made her first appearance of the season after losing her baby due to a stillbirth.

She was seen trying to cope with the trauma and revealed that she was trying to have a baby again.

MTV's description for the episode reads:

"Juliette's ready for a holiday after Swim Week, but she finds out that's the wrong move; Cara launches her jewellery line, but her fight with Jordana weighs on her; Madisson visits to receive support from her friends as she grieves."

Fresh episodes of Siesta Key: Miami Moves air on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

