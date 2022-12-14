"He should feature in the next Lord of the Rings": Drake engagement ring necklace sparks hilarious reactions

The story behind a jewelry piece owned by Drake has been circulating across social media. A gemmologist took to Instagram recently to reveal how the rapper’s 351.38 carat necklace came into being. Netizens have since taken to social media to troll the singer, who has since been deemed as “cringe-worthy.”
Jeweler Alex Moss recently took to Instagram to unveil the "Previous Engagements" jewelry piece. The sparkler bore 42 engagement rings and was created over the span of 14 months. It was also revealed that- “every diamond” was “hand selected and inspected to only suit perfection.” The necklace is reportedly plated with 18 carats of white gold and “each stone was meticulously set using the Eagle Claw technique.”
The social media post’s caption read- “for all the times he thought about it but never did.” This hinted that Drake created the diamond necklace out of the engagement rings he ended up never using.
Drake was recently seen wearing the Previous Engagements piece while performing at Lil Baby’s concert in Atlanta on Friday, December 9.
Netizens react to Drake’s necklace
Although many marveled at the jewelry piece, many found the story behind the piece immensely hilarious. Netizens relentlessly trolled the rapper for creating a necklace based off of his failed relationships. A few tweets read:
Who has Drake been linked to in the past?
The Canadian rapper has been intertwined in several high-profile romances. In the past, he has been linked to Rihanna, Kat Dennings, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks and Serena Williams among others.
In May 2009, Drake was spotted with Rihanna at a New York City bowling alley. The following year, they released their first ever duet titled What’s My Name? under Rihanna’s fifth album Loud. The two then shared an on-and-off relationship. While speaking about the makeup mogul at the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards, Drake said:
“She’s someone who I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world.”
Sadly, the couple split sometime between 2017 and 2018.
Drake was also linked to Jennifer Lopez. Sources claimed that the pair were the “real deal.” However, they went on to split prior to Lopez marrying Alex Rodriguez.
The Hotline Bling rapper was linked to Serena Williams during his rumored relationship with Rihanna in 2011. In the following years, the rapper was spotted in the stands several times during Williams’ tennis matches. He also hinted at their relationship by saying on Twitter:
“@serenawilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat…….. during our match this weekend.”
The exact time of their breakup remains unknown. However, the athlete married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017.
The One Dance singer’s most talked-about relationship was with model Sophie Brussaux. The couple share son Adonis. They were linked since January 2017. However, they had split by the time Brussaux gave birth to their son in October of the same year.
The two have since been “happily coparenting” according to Us Weekly. Adonis spends time with his parents in both France and Toronto.