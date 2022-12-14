"He should feature in the next Lord of the Rings": Drake engagement ring necklace sparks hilarious reactions

The story behind a jewelry piece owned by Drake has been circulating across social media. A gemmologist took to Instagram recently to reveal how the rapper’s 351.38 carat necklace came into being. Netizens have since taken to social media to troll the singer, who has since been deemed as “cringe-worthy.”

Jeweler Alex Moss recently took to Instagram to unveil the "Previous Engagements" jewelry piece. The sparkler bore 42 engagement rings and was created over the span of 14 months. It was also revealed that- “every diamond” was “hand selected and inspected to only suit perfection.” The necklace is reportedly plated with 18 carats of white gold and “each stone was meticulously set using the Eagle Claw technique.”

The social media post’s caption read- “for all the times he thought about it but never did.” This hinted that Drake created the diamond necklace out of the engagement rings he ended up never using.

Drake was recently seen wearing the Previous Engagements piece while performing at Lil Baby’s concert in Atlanta on Friday, December 9.

Netizens react to Drake’s necklace

Although many marveled at the jewelry piece, many found the story behind the piece immensely hilarious. Netizens relentlessly trolled the rapper for creating a necklace based off of his failed relationships. A few tweets read:

Orlando Valentino @OVeezyy Drake: “The necklace is made of 42 rings for every woman I’ve ever wanted to propose to but didn’t..”



Black Twitter: Drake: “The necklace is made of 42 rings for every woman I’ve ever wanted to propose to but didn’t..”Black Twitter: https://t.co/g1EjCAFWRs

🅿️uerto Rican 🅿️apoose @MAXDTHEGAWD Drake having a 42 diamond necklace for the 42 times he’s wanted to propose is crazy I don’t think I’ve even had 42 conversations I’ve enjoyed in my life much less people much less loves Drake having a 42 diamond necklace for the 42 times he’s wanted to propose is crazy I don’t think I’ve even had 42 conversations I’ve enjoyed in my life much less people much less loves

3Ms 🤑 @_DMilliano_ Drake so corny and that necklace was just the icing on the cake Drake so corny and that necklace was just the icing on the cake

Chaneade. @chaneadeee I love Drake and I think that concept of his necklace is hilarious. I bet about 3 of those rings were for Rihanna too.. I love Drake and I think that concept of his necklace is hilarious. I bet about 3 of those rings were for Rihanna too..😭

Candle Bae 🕯💫 @dashofcinnamon_



The necklace makes more sense to me now. Drake is also a Scorpio sun & Cancer moon like myselfThe necklace makes more sense to me now. Drake is also a Scorpio sun & Cancer moon like myself 😂😂 The necklace makes more sense to me now. 😭

Kenny Keil @kennykeil the most disturbing thing about the drake necklace is that he named it. if your jewelry has its own album title your taxes are too low the most disturbing thing about the drake necklace is that he named it. if your jewelry has its own album title your taxes are too low

Nanitz✨ @lananita__ nah … Drake dead corny for that necklace nah … Drake dead corny for that necklace

trgk @TRGRedThread Drake is a lame, clearly. But the necklace is phenomenal Drake is a lame, clearly. But the necklace is phenomenal

Chasè🍷 @glassofchas Drake thought he was doing sumthn by showing us his necklace and what it symbolizes but all that shows us is you are a lost man looking for love anywhere smh. Drake thought he was doing sumthn by showing us his necklace and what it symbolizes but all that shows us is you are a lost man looking for love anywhere smh.

Who has Drake been linked to in the past?

The Canadian rapper has been intertwined in several high-profile romances. In the past, he has been linked to Rihanna, Kat Dennings, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks and Serena Williams among others.

In May 2009, Drake was spotted with Rihanna at a New York City bowling alley. The following year, they released their first ever duet titled What’s My Name? under Rihanna’s fifth album Loud. The two then shared an on-and-off relationship. While speaking about the makeup mogul at the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards, Drake said:

“She’s someone who I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world.”

Sadly, the couple split sometime between 2017 and 2018.

Drake was also linked to Jennifer Lopez. Sources claimed that the pair were the “real deal.” However, they went on to split prior to Lopez marrying Alex Rodriguez.

The Hotline Bling rapper was linked to Serena Williams during his rumored relationship with Rihanna in 2011. In the following years, the rapper was spotted in the stands several times during Williams’ tennis matches. He also hinted at their relationship by saying on Twitter:

“@serenawilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat…….. during our match this weekend.”

The exact time of their breakup remains unknown. However, the athlete married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

The One Dance singer’s most talked-about relationship was with model Sophie Brussaux. The couple share son Adonis. They were linked since January 2017. However, they had split by the time Brussaux gave birth to their son in October of the same year.

The two have since been “happily coparenting” according to Us Weekly. Adonis spends time with his parents in both France and Toronto.

