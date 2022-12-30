"Top tier"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans cheer as Jordana stands up for herself against Sam

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season 5, episode 9), Jordana and Sam got into a heated argument. Jordana has been living with Sam for the past several months in his "party house" and the two are launching a business together. In the episode, Juliette asked Jordana out for drinks and the two discussed their growing careers.

Juliette and Sam used to date each other and Juliette was very annoyed with Sam's lifestyle when she was with him. During the meeting, Juliette told Jordana that the latter was getting all the benefits of staying with Sam without even dating him.

Jordana also complained about never getting space for herself and how the other girls who visited to attend parties used her swimwear. Subsequently, Juliette told Jordana that she was being used as Sam's safety net. Jordana felt that she was betraying her friend by hanging out with Juliette but knew that she was right.

Sam grew upset with Jordana hanging out with Juliette and reminded her that his ex-girlfriend always looked down upon them. He even went to a party alone, without taking Jordana with him, who later on had to travel to the venue by herself.

At the event, Jordana told Sam that she was not waiting around for him to start dating her and that it was difficult to even have a conversation with him. She laughed when Sam said that she was getting jealous of the other "party" girls. Jordana complained about Sam always wanting to be right and said that he did not have the mental capacity to talk to her.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were proud of Jordana for confronting Sam about his lifestyle and attitude.

Faby @ImFABYlous Jordana laughing at Sam insinuating she has feelings for him is top tier #SiestaKey Jordana laughing at Sam insinuating she has feelings for him is top tier #SiestaKey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans call out Sam for being hypocritical

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans reminded Sam that he was hanging out with Juliette's best friend Amanda all the time and called him out on not wanting Jordana (his best friend) to talk to Juliette. They slammed Sam for his behavior and praised Jordana for confronting him,

Sarah @ThisEndsYrTime Jordana and Juliette hanging out is fun to me #SiestaKey Jordana and Juliette hanging out is fun to me #SiestaKey

Hail ミ☆🎄 @alltoohail “it’s hard to talk to you sometimes and you always have to be right” TELL HIM JORDANA #SiestaKey “it’s hard to talk to you sometimes and you always have to be right” TELL HIM JORDANA #SiestaKey

#SiestaKey So….. Sam’s having a meltdown bc jordana had lunch with Juliette… but Amanda sleeping at his house and wearing his clothes home is so normal. Delusional. #SiestaKey Miami So….. Sam’s having a meltdown bc jordana had lunch with Juliette… but Amanda sleeping at his house and wearing his clothes home is so normal. Delusional.#SiestaKey #SiestaKeyMiami

nicole @nicol34x Sam is so gross. Why does Jordana have to answer to you? #siestakey Sam is so gross. Why does Jordana have to answer to you? #siestakey

JessC @Je55C90 Sam’s house sounds like a frat house. How does anyone live there? #SiestaKey Sam’s house sounds like a frat house. How does anyone live there? #SiestaKey

sandra leigh @sandral63396893 SAM CANT LOOK ANYONE IN THE EYE WHEN HE TALKS.. #SiestaKey SAM CANT LOOK ANYONE IN THE EYE WHEN HE TALKS..#SiestaKey

nicole @nicol34x Jordana isn’t a lesbian Sam. It’s a totally different situation #SiestaKey Jordana isn’t a lesbian Sam. It’s a totally different situation #SiestaKey

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 8

MTV's description of the episode titled He's Never Picked You reads,

"When Juliette returns from Greece, she discovers how much has changed with her friends; Jordana's mum visits; Sam strives to show her how much Jordana means to him; Kelsey has big news about her future with the group."

Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette returned from her vacation and told her friends that she hung out with the friends of her boyfriend, Clark, most of the time. She was shocked to learn about Amanda spending the night at Sam's house and felt that she did not follow the girl code.

In a club, she confronted the latter but Amanda refused to apologize for hanging out with her friends. This led to a massive fight between the two friends. Kelsey told her friends that she was moving in with her boyfriend, Max, at her hometown, which meant that she was leaving the show.

Sam tried to confront Chloe over all the "rumors" she was spreading about him, which included using his money to party all the time. However, Chris (Chloe's husband) refused to let Sam talk to his wife. Juliette once again reminded Jordana of who she used to be and asked her to stop hanging out with Sam.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

