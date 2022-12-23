"The worst friend"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans slam Chloe for starting a fight between Juliette and Amanda

MTV aired Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, episode 8, this Thursday, December 22, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Chloe taunted Juliette Porter for always finding time for her boyfriend, Clark but not for her own friends. She also told Juliette that Amanda had stayed at Sam's house the previous night and even returned home wearing one of Sam's T-shirts. Sam and Juliette dated each other for two years before breaking up in 2021.

The friends talked about how Amanda was selfish and was not following the girl code. Chloe said that Amanda did not even care about the whole situation. The revelation caused Amanda and Juliette to fight as the former refused to apologize to Juliette for wanting to hang out with her friend.

andrew @ATWare_94 #siestakey Chloe is the worst friend, when will y’all learn this Chloe is the worst friend, when will y’all learn this 😂 #siestakey

Amanda tried to explain to Juliette that she did not sleep with Sam, but Porter asked Amanda why she did not try to call an Uber. Besides that, Chloe also told others that Sam's lifestyle was filled with alcohol, and when he tried to confront Chloe about the same, she told him to walk away.

After this, Sam and Chris (Chloe's husband) almost got into a physical fight. Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans called Chloe out for being a lousy friend and always causing fights.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans want Chloe to be fired

This is not the first time Chloe has caused drama on the show. Chloe told Madisson not to hire Jordana to illustrate her children's book as she drank a lot. When Jordana confronted her about the same, Chloe said she was concerned about her health.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Chloe would use the current situation to become better friends with Juliette. They demanded that the producers fire Chloe for causing fights in front of the camera and then refusing to take responsibility for the same.

jordyn_somers @jordyn_somers Chloe knew she was wrong because she wouldn’t even look at Sam when he tried talking to her #SiestaKey Chloe knew she was wrong because she wouldn’t even look at Sam when he tried talking to her #SiestaKey

KARLTONTCLAY @KARLTONTCLAY I know hate is a strong word…… but I really hate Chloe #SiestaKey I know hate is a strong word…… but I really hate Chloe #SiestaKey

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 Chloe loves playing the victim after being the mean girl #siestakey Chloe loves playing the victim after being the mean girl #siestakey https://t.co/E4fhGNozsa

manda @uhmanduhmaner Ok Chloe… now you feel need to chill. I like the drama but this too much #siestakey Ok Chloe… now you feel need to chill. I like the drama but this too much #siestakey

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 8?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"When Juliette returns from Greece, she discovers how much has changed with her friends; Jordana's mum visits; Sam strives to show her how much Jordana means to him; Kelsey has big news about her future with the group."

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Kelsey made her last appearance on the show as she was moving back to her hometown with her boyfriend, Max. She said she was done with the show and ready to start a new chapter in her life. However, Kelsey claimed on Instagram that she was fired in reality and had to shoot this fake storyline so that no one could question the producers.

Madisson and Jordana shared their grief of losing their son and baby brother. Jordana's mother, Rosa, came to Miami and said that Sam is now a part of her family. Sam offered his help to Rosa and Jordana, saying he would take them to where Brenden's ashes lay. Brenden's ashes were placed inside a starfish and under the sea. Jordana and Rosa threw roses at the exact spot to say goodbye to Brenden. Mike wondered if he should reconnect with Lexie after she cheated on him.

Fresh episodes of Siesta Key: Miami Moves air on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

