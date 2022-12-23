Did Kelsey Owens really quit Siesta Key: Miami Moves? MTV star clarifies the storyline on Instagram 

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season 5, episode 8), Kelsey Owens made her last appearance on the show and told Madisson that she visited a house in her hometown with her boyfriend, Max. Kelsey said Max had clarified that he wanted to live with her and start a new life.

In the second last segment of the episode, the MTV producers shared an emotional recap of Kelsey's journey as she narrated how she was done with the show. Madisson was glad that Kelsey stepped away and said she had grown a lot in the past five years. Kelsey also informed Madisson that she might marry Max in the future.

Owens has regularly appeared on the show since the first season of Siesta Key: Miami Moves when she was 19.

However, in a recent Instagram story posted hours before the episode aired, Kelsey clarified that she was fired from the show and had to forcefully create a storyline explaining her absence for the rest of the season. She also said that her tears in the episode were out of frustration.

On August 5, Kelsey posted on Instagram that she was informed in a strip club that she would be fired "with no warning."

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans slam producers for removing Kelsey from the show

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were upset that Kelsey was forced to shoot a fake storyline and was removed from the show in an abrupt manner despite being an OG.

alexis belon @alexisbelon How do the producers of #SiestaKey respond to Kelsey’s accusations that the show is fake by making her do an entire scene about wanting to leave the show when they fired her?! How do the producers of #SiestaKey respond to Kelsey’s accusations that the show is fake by making her do an entire scene about wanting to leave the show when they fired her?! https://t.co/Cuk5QrTLAc

#1 TWEETER 🚫🧢 @FuIITimeTweeter After watching Kelsey and Max on IG,I hope we see them on another MTV series. They’re so much more authentic and entertaining than how the show portrayed them. Siesta way past cooked tbh. Producers and writers been phoning it in for awhile. Hope this the last season #SiestaKey After watching Kelsey and Max on IG,I hope we see them on another MTV series. They’re so much more authentic and entertaining than how the show portrayed them. Siesta way past cooked tbh. Producers and writers been phoning it in for awhile. Hope this the last season #SiestaKey

briana is writing. @briasoboojie Awww Kelsey looked like a baby back then. Kelsey and Max are super cute. #SiestaKey Awww Kelsey looked like a baby back then. Kelsey and Max are super cute. #SiestaKey

nicole @nicol34x Kelsey will always be someone I love to hate, but damn this sucks I rather her stay and Jordana leave Kelsey will always be an OG. I’ll miss you Kelsey #siestakey Kelsey will always be someone I love to hate, but damn this sucks I rather her stay and Jordana leave Kelsey will always be an OG. I’ll miss you Kelsey #siestakey

#1 TWEETER 🚫🧢 @FuIITimeTweeter Never thought I would root for Kelsey more in an episode than Juliette lol. Just when i was finally coming around on Kelsey,they boot her off. I’m glad her and Max exposed the producers. Hate or love her. She deserves a better send off than this. #SiestaKey Never thought I would root for Kelsey more in an episode than Juliette lol. Just when i was finally coming around on Kelsey,they boot her off. I’m glad her and Max exposed the producers. Hate or love her. She deserves a better send off than this. #SiestaKey

andrew @ATWare_94 This is how they fired Kelsey ? #SiestaKey This is how they fired Kelsey ?#SiestaKey

dramabananna @dramabananna

…You? Even your mom tweeted about how Production did you dirty… Kelsey:’I’m done with the show’…You? Even your mom tweeted about how Production did you dirty… #SiestaKey Kelsey:’I’m done with the show’…You? Even your mom tweeted about how Production did you dirty… #SiestaKey https://t.co/AbxuxSdtCq

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, episode 8

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"When Juliette returns from Greece, she discovers how much has changed with her friends; Jordana's mum visits; Sam strives to show her how much Jordana means to him; Kelsey has big news about her future with the group."

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Jordana spoke to Madisson about missing her baby brother Brenden, who passed away when he was 15. She told Madisson that Brenden used to draw turtles as a child, and her mother, Rosa, had stored them all together in her house.

Rosa revealed that her son's ashes were under the sea in the shape of a starfish. Sam offered his help to take Jordana and Rosa to the exact space where Brenden's ashes lay.

Chloe informed Juliette that Amanda had borrowed one of Sam's shirts. She also told Juliette that Amanda spent a night at Sam's house and slept in the guest room. Sam and Juliette used to date in the past.

Juliette was angry at Amanda because of this and felt that Amanda did not follow the girl code. When Juliette confronted Amanda about the same, she refused to apologize. Juliette told her not to cross the line as a friend, while Amanda said she just hung out with her friend, and nothing happened.

Sam also tried to confront Chloe, who was complaining to everyone about his partying lifestyle. Chloe's husband, Chris, threatened to physically fight Sam and asked him to walk away. Chloe also stated that she did not want to say anything to Sam.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes