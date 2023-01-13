"Second hand embarrassment"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans react as Jordana confesses her feelings for Sam

MTV aired Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 11, titled Is It Worth the Risk?, on Thursday, January 12 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Jordana confessed that she did not feel like Sam respected her and the real reason she was more concerned about other girls coming to parties at his house was that she had feelings for him.

Sam, who wanted to protect their friendship for the rest of his life, was shocked to hear about Jordana's feelings. He asked her to give him some time as the whole situation was very weird.

Jordana and Sam have been friends for over a decade and are going to launch a business together soon. Sam's mother and his friend Mike encouraged him to date Jordana as they felt that she was an amazing woman.

Mike told Sam that he should give Jordana a chance as she was his best friend and he liked her presence. He did not want him to lose a partner just because he was afraid of ruining their friendship.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Sam did not care about Jordana's feelings and that the whole situation was very awkward.

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 I just felt the second hand embarrassment during that Jordanna and Sam segment #siestakey I just felt the second hand embarrassment during that Jordanna and Sam segment #siestakey https://t.co/K2hYXnxCtC

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans are not shocked that Jordana has feelings for Sam

Later, at a party, Sam told Jordana that he would feel like an idiot if he ruined his friendship with her.

However, Jordana felt that it would be worth a try and the two were seen ki*sing at the end of the episode. It is unclear if the couple will start dating right away or try to maintain their friendship.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were not surprised by Jordana's confession but felt that Sam did not care about her enough.

nicole @nicol34x Jordana he doesnt like youuuuuu #SiestaKey lmaooo Jordana he doesnt like youuuuuu #SiestaKey lmaooo

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 It’s safe to say. Sam doesn’t know how to be alone in his own company smh. It’s female after female then Mike and more females #SiestaKey It’s safe to say. Sam doesn’t know how to be alone in his own company smh. It’s female after female then Mike and more females #SiestaKey

🦋Alana🦋 @Alana28191162 #siestakey Sam and Jordanna are so awkward now Sam and Jordanna are so awkward now 😂#siestakey https://t.co/SsPx9R4J9F

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Sam and Jordana always know how to have awkward moments together! #SiestaKey Sam and Jordana always know how to have awkward moments together! #SiestaKey

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket About time Jordana admitted her feelings for Sam are real! #SiestaKey About time Jordana admitted her feelings for Sam are real! #SiestaKey

K💙 @_SincerelyK_ Now we KNEW Jordana liked that man. Even when he was dating Juilette #SiestaKey Now we KNEW Jordana liked that man. Even when he was dating Juilette #SiestaKey

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 10

MTV's description of the episode, titled It's Not About the Bathing Suit, reads:

"Juliette, Chloe and Amanda try to recover from their fight, but not everyone is ready to move on; Jordana and Sam continue to have issues with their living situation; Brandon tells Teenear and her dad about his record label opportunity."

Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Jordana found another woman in Sam's house wearing her swimsuit, which she had asked him not to give to anyone. She felt that he was not listening to her and reminded him that she was not waiting around for him to come into a relationship with her.

Sam, however, felt that Jordana was being jealous and "territorial". She later even decided to move out of Sam's home.

Meanwhile, Amanda moved in with Madisson after Chloe asked her to get out of her house. Juliette felt that Chloe could be very judgemental, especially after getting married, and decided to talk out her issues with Amanda, who was spending a lot of time with Juliette's ex-boyfriend Sam.

Amanda told Juliette that she would never date Sam and the two decided to reconnect with Chloe. However, Chloe asked Amanda not to touch her and stormed out of the conversation.

Juliette felt that Chloe was not the same person she became friends with and Amanda wondered how long she could tolerate Chloe's attitude.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes