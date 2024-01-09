Self Reliance on Hulu: Meet the cast

With Self Reliance, Jake Johnson (best known for his role as Nick in New Girl) ventures into a new role as a movie director. Hulu has since acquired the film, which debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March 2023. With a cast full of celebrities, the movie is produced by MRC and Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Jake Johnson's character, Thomas, is the focal point of Self Reliance. He receives an invitation to a high-stakes game where he becomes the target. Self Reliance is a humorous satire on loneliness and the need for human interaction, with a cast consisting of renowned and accomplished comedic performers.

Self Reliance Cast - Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, and Andy Samberg star in the comedy-thriller

1) Jake Johnson as Tommy Walcott

In the movie, Jake Johnson plays the role of Tommy Walcott, who is a jobless man who lives with his mother. His life changes when he meets someone who offers him the chance to win $1 million if he participates in a reality game show. All Tommy has to do is survive a horde of killers for one month and win the million-dollar prize. Since hunters will kill him only when he is alone, he must convince his family and friends to keep him company all the time.

The movie marks Jake Johnson's directorial debut, he is most popular for his role as Nick in the comedy series New Girl. He has recently voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse (2023), and its 2018 prequel too. He has appeared in films like 21 Jump Street (2012), Jurrasic World (2015), and The Mummy (2017) too.

2) Anna Kendrick as Maddy

Anna Kendrick plays the role of Maddy in Self Reliance. She is the co-lead along with Jake Johnson. Her character Maddy encounters Tommy Walcott after Walcott has already agreed to be part of the game where he has to survive being hunted (and stand a chance to win a million dollars). She is also part of the game, and if they fail, both of them will die.

Anna Kendrick has carved a niche for herself in the comedy genre. She is renowned for her role in the popular Pitch Perfect film series. She has also been part of popular films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), Noelle (2019), and The Twilight Saga.

3) Andy Samberg as Himself

Andy Samberg at the 'Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers' Premiere (Image via Getty Images/Jesse Grant)

Andy Samberg plays himself in the film. Samberg meets Tommy Walcott when Walcott's life is seemingly in the dumps. Andy offers Walcott the opportunity to participate in the reality game show and win a million dollars (if he can survive the onslaught of murderers coming at him over the course of a month).

Andy Samberg is most known for his role as Detective Jake Peralta in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has appeared in many popular films, like the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs film series, That's My Boy (2012), and Palm Springs (2020), among others.

Self Reliance - Other Members of the Cast

Self Reliance features an ensemble cast of actors. Along with the two leads, the movie also features Wayne Brady, Natalie Morales, Mary Holland, Emily Hampshire, Christopher Lloyd, Boban Marjanović, Eduardo Franco, and GaTa, among others.

The movie has been directed by Jake Johnson, who is also one of the producers along with Ali Bell and Joe Hardesty.

Self Reliance will have a streaming premiere on Hulu on January 12, 2024.