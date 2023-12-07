Self Reliance: Release date, cast, and everything to know about the comedy survival goodness

The trailer for Self Reliance is out and gives a sneak peek into Jake Johnson’s comedy thriller. Jake is both directing and playing the lead in the movie, which revolves around a perilous game. The premise of the movie is a reality show where people are hunted and eliminated as part of the entertainment. The trailer touches upon the premise without giving out the fight for survival.

As the directorial debut of comedian Jake Johnson, there is a lot of expectation from Self Reliance for its comic content. Both Jake and his supporting cast have delivered to the expectation, keeping the story alive through jokes, repartees, and monologues. While it fails to hit the mark on the action front, there is no dull moment throughout the film. The film, which had its premiere in March 2023 at the SXSW Film Festival, will arrive on Hulu in January 2024.

When and where is Self Reliance arriving?

As mentioned before, Self Reliance had its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 11, 2023. Initially slated for September 8, 2023, release, it will now be released on Hulu on January 12, 2024. While current Hulu subscribers can watch the movie as it airs, others will need to buy the channel’s subscription packages. Hulu is also available as a bundle with other streaming platforms.

The cast for Self Reliance has Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick

Debut director Jake has managed to assemble a good supporting cast to bring out the essence of the movie. Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick, who make up the lead pair, share great on-screen chemistry. The supporting cast adds to the silly comedy that the plot intends to present. The cast for the movie is listed here:

Jake Johnson as Tommy Walcott. Anna Kendrick as Maddy Andy Samberg as Andy Samberg Biff Wiff as James Emily Hampshire as Mary Christopher Lloyd Mary Holland GaTa Natalie Morales Boban Marjanovic Wayne Brady

All Bell and Joe Hardesty are co-producers of the movie, along with Jake Johnson. Offering a musical score by Dan Romer, the film is produced by MRC Films, Lonely Island Classics, and Walcott Productions.

What is the storyline of Self Reliance?

The plot of the comedy-thriller follows jobless Tommy Walcott, played by Jake Johnson, who lives with his mother and has an uneventful life. Andy Samberg meets him in the middle of the road and offers him the opportunity to participate in a reality game show with an award of $1 million. He can win if he survives for a month while hunters try to kill him.

Since hunters will kill him only when he is alone, he must convince his family and friends to keep him company all the time. However, they refuse to believe that he is in a game. Luckily, he meets Maddy, played by Anna Kendrick, who is also in the competition. If they fail, they both will die.

The plot takes viewers along Tommy’s journey as he inches closer to death while he realizes the true essence of life. The title of the movie, Self Reliance, is appropriate as the protagonist goes through a transformation during the game.

The solitary and dependent attitude of Tommy changes into an outgoing, self-assured personality. Breaking free of his hangup on the old relationship, he forges new friendships and moves on from his monotonous life.

Watch out for Self Reliance dropping on Hulu on January 12, 2024.