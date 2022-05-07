"We want to adopt him!": Actors Natasha Leggero and Jake Johnson playfully express their love for GOT7's Jackson Wang

Recently, GOT7 member Jackson Wang was in the US promoting his new song Blow. He also made history at the 2022 Coachella Festival as the first Chinese artist to perform on the main stage.

While visiting the country for work purposes, he was also invited as the guest star of famous singer Kelly Clarkson’s daytime show along with American actors Jake Johnson and Natasha Leggero. The sweet interaction between the three superstars certainly created waves on the internet, with Natasha Leggero and Jake Johnson playfully stating that they wanted to adopt Jackson Wang.

"We want to adopt him!"

GOT7 Jackson Wang's guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

On May 5, 2022, GOT7's Jackson Wang appeared as a guest on American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson's NBC daytime show The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside actors Natasha Leggero and Jake Johnson.

Netizens may know Jake Johnson best as Nick Miller from Fox's tv series New Girl. The American actor, comedian, film producer, and screenwriter currently stars in HBO Max's Minx.

Natasha Leggero is also an American actor, writer, and comedian who currently hosts TBS’s ongoing series Rat in the Kitchen.

During the interview, GOT7's Jackson Wang told how he left a fencing career to become a K-pop idol, something that he always wanted to be because of his interest in music. However, he also explained that it took him seven months to convince his parents as they were originally concerned for his safety in the K-pop music industry.

"They told me about like ‘This entertainment… No, they’re going to kidnap you and put you in a cave.'"

After giving a short backdrop of his story, Jackson realized that there was a lot of spacing between him and the other guests. So, being the loving person that he is, Jackson asked if it was necessary and shifted to sit close to each other.

"We have to sit this far?"

GOT7's Jackson’s caring nature and sweet charm at the moment melted everyone’s hearts. Jake Johnson immediately pulled him closer to his side. The two then brought Natasha Leggero over so that the three could sit on one couch. Within a few seconds, the actors sportively stated that they wanted to adopt Jackson Wang.

Jake Johnson quickly put his dad-mode on and reassured Jackson Wang that he was proud of him and his achievements.

Later, during the interview, GOT7's Jackson promoted his single Blow and his upcoming album MAGIC MAN. He also requested everyone, including Jake and Natasha, to check out his music.

Jake immediately responded that he had already streamed Jackson’s new song and that he follows his music as well. Natasha Leggero, too, didn’t need much convincing and stated that she already loves Jackson. She said:

"I will do anything you say. I wanna adopt you. He’s so vulnerable and cute!"

Meanwhile, K-pop boy group GOT7 recently announced their comeback to the music industry on May 6, 2022, with the launch of new social media accounts as well as a brand new logo video.

GOT7 is gearing up to drop new music after a year of endless teasing from the members. Meanwhile, each member has been busy with their solo careers after leaving JYP entertainment in January 2021. Since then, the self-producing group is being managed by Warner Bros. Korea.

Edited by Khushi Singh