Where to watch Ride the Eagle online? Streaming details and all you need to know about the Jake Johnson film

American indie comedy feature Ride the Eagle has been released theatrically in the USA and Canada. Trent O'Donnell has directed the comedy film, while he has also co-written its screenplay with Jake Johnson.

Life is a long, weird trip.



The movie will also be available through video-on-demand options across the US via various digital platforms. This article will discuss all the details about Ride the Eagle's online and offline release.

Ride the Eagle: Theatrical release, official trailer, VOD availability, and more

Ride the Eagle Official trailer

The official trailer for the movie was released earlier this month by Decal. The trailer was two minutes and 15 seconds long and revealed a general synopsis of the film. Viewers can take a look at the official trailer here:

When was Ride the Eagle released?

Ride the Eagle made its entry to theaters in the U.S. and Canada on July 30, 2021, and received a positive response from critics. Since the comedy feature is an independent project distributed by Decal, it is highly unlikely to release theatrically in other countries.

Is Ride the Eagle available online?

The Jake Johnson film has received a parallel release in VOD stores across the USA. It is available online on various platforms like iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, and many more.

Viewers can rent the film for around $6.99 while they can buy it for $14.99.

Is Ride the Eagle available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime video, or Disney+?

The indie film will not be available digitally on any OTT platform like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime video, Disney+ or Hulu. However, viewers can expect its arrival on such platforms in the coming months.

Ride the Eagle: Cast and synopsis

Cast

Ride the Eagle stars the following cast:

Jake Johnson as Leif

D'Arcy Carden as Audrey

J. K. Simmons as Carl

Susan Sarandon as Honey

Luis Fernandez-Gil as Gorka

Cleo King as Missy

Billy Bungeroth as Hiker

Eric Edelstein as Officer Mike Nilson

Synopsis

Trent O'Donnell's directorial Ride the Eagle follows a comedic plot centered on Leif (Johnson), whose estranged mother dies. He is left with a conditional inheritance. However, he has to complete an elaborate to-do list left behind by his mother while she tries to make amends with him after her death.

Whether Lief succeeds in attaining his mother's picturesque Yosemite cabin and other inherited stuff or not will be the story of this comedic yet emotional ride.

