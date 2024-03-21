Selling Sunset fame Christine Quinn’s husband arrested 

Selling Sunset actress Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Dumontet who also goes by the name Christian Richard, was arrested on Tuesday, March 19 in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: This article has reference to an incident of domestic violence which may not be appropriate for all readers. Discretion is advised.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed Richard was taken into custody over a reported assault incident involving his wife and child. He was allegedly booked for causing harm to a toddler with a deadly weapon.

LAPD officers arrived at Christine Quinn’s residence responding to an alleged domestic dispute call at 2 pm local time on March 19.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s son escorted to hospital

The report by Entertainment Weekly suggests that the altercation involved Richard launching a glass of bottle in the Selling Sunset star’s direction. The alleged weapon missed hitting Quinn and harmed a toddler, who is identified to be the couple’s 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet. A public information officer working with the LAPD confirmed to the publication:

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury.”

First responders reportedly treated the toddler who was later transported to the ER in an ambulance. In multiple photos of the incident assessed by Page Six, Richard was captured being escorted out of the reality star’s LA residence by police officers. He was reportedly barefoot, donning a bathrobe and wearing glasses while being led out of the couple’s home.

Page Six further reports that Richard, 45, remains in police custody on a $30,000 bond.

More on Christine Quinn’s difficult childbirth

The Selling Sunset fame married Richard, who is a real estate agent and realtor by profession in 2019. Their wedding was televised on season 2 of the reality TV show, followed by the documentation of Christine Quinn’s difficult pregnancy on season 4. She gave birth to their only son Christian Georges Dumontet in May 2021.

Christine Quinn, who was a main cast member on Selling Sunset until her departure after season 5, has publicly spoken at length about her maternity journey that left her “traumatized.” In an Instagram post, the reality star revealed she was filming when her water broke and she was rushed to the hospital “hyperventilating from the excruciating pain.”

Doctors performed an emergency c-section on her owing to the increased heart rates of Quinn and her unborn child. Quinn also revealed that the umbilical cord was wrapped around her baby’s neck he was seconds away from not making it.

Christine Quinn also almost 'flatlined' amid the surgery before the doctors managed to save both of them. In an emotional caption, Quinn wrote:

“Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera.”

She dubbed her son a “miracle baby” and continued:

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

The Selling Sunset star is yet to make a public comment about her husband’s arrest and the extent of injury suffered by her son.