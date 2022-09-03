“I’ve seen this before, peace out”: Serena Williams’ mom Oracene Price appears to nod off during US Open match, sparks hilarious memefest online

Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price was in the the spotlight as she appeared to fall asleep during the US Open match where Serena fought hard against Ajla Tomljanović. The moment was captured by the cameras, which then sparked a meme fest online where netizens trolled Price.

One of the users went on to say:

“her mom: i’ve seen this before, peace out”

Rue Costa @CostaRue



her mom: i’ve seen this before, peace out



#usopen serena williams: wowing the entire crowd
her mom: i've seen this before, peace out

There was an exciting back-and-forth tie-break that kept the audience and supporters on the edge of their seats. Serena Williams' mother, however, seemed to have other plans as she rested her head on her hand and simply closed her eyes.

Netizens post memes as Serena Williams' mother seemingly dozed off during the match

While the match between Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanović was thrilling and exhilarating, one person in the audience definitely didn’t seem to care much.

As the cameras panned towards Price, she was seen asleep and not tuned into the action but by the end of the clip, she finally opened her eyes.

However, netizens were quick to take note of this and capture the moment. A few took to Twitter and other social media platforms to post some funny content featuring Serena’s mom during the US Open match.

While some said that watching Price doze off was their favorite part of the US Open, others said that she wasn't even worried about her daughter winning.

MissBeeG @MissBeeG1 Has anyone else noticed @serenawilliams ’s mom is barely paying attention and not at all excited to be at the @usopen Has anyone else noticed @serenawilliams’s mom is barely paying attention and not at all excited to be at the @usopen?

кαℓι 💫 @kaliwitakay #usopen Serena Williams mom sleeping through this match is just sending me Serena Williams mom sleeping through this match is just sending me 💀😂 #usopen

Dan Santat 😷 @dsantat Serena Williams’ mom at one of my book events Serena Williams’ mom at one of my book events https://t.co/Bkwog1ZWvq

However, several others were disturbed to see Williams' mother asleep and seemingly showing no enthusiasm. One user tried to call it out and said that it was "disgusting" to see her looking miserable.

LiL WiL @LiLWiL612 whats up with #serenawilliams mom?!? can they just leave her home! its really disgustin seeing her sittin there lookin miserable #UsOpen whats up with #serenawilliams mom?!? can they just leave her home! its really disgustin seeing her sittin there lookin miserable #UsOpen

The NBA Expert @RealNBAExpert @BleacherReport Serena Williams Mom be like “I already know my baby the GOAT I can just sit here and chill” @BleacherReport Serena Williams Mom be like “I already know my baby the GOAT I can just sit here and chill” https://t.co/crfLtBzf6e

theycallmecas @theycallmecas Break Point in the 3rd game of the 3rd set and Serena’s mom like, “wake me up when my daughter wins. She got this in the bag.” #SerenaWilliams Break Point in the 3rd game of the 3rd set and Serena’s mom like, “wake me up when my daughter wins. She got this in the bag.” #SerenaWilliams https://t.co/Crc15ApPBd

Venus and Serena Williams’ mom is an alumna of Western Michigan University

Serena and Venus William’s mother, Oracene Price, was born in 1952 in Michigan. She was previously married to Yusef Rasheed and has three daughters from the first husband who tragically died, after which she married Richard Williams. However, the couple, who married in 1980, split up in 2002.

Serena William's mother trolled online for sleeping during the US Open match of her daughter. (Image via Twitter)

The daughter of an auto mechanic, Price completed her education in Michigan and graduated from Buena Vista High School. She went to college at Western Michigan University.

Her daughters Venus and Serena Williams are two of the greatest tennis players in the world. While Serena has 23 major title wins, Venus has wins in seven major tournaments. At the same time, Serena was also the runner-up in four Grand Slam events and Venus has won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in both 2000 and 2001.

