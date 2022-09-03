Create

“I’ve seen this before, peace out”: Serena Williams’ mom Oracene Price appears to nod off during US Open match, sparks hilarious memefest online

Did Serena's mother really sleep during the match? Oracene Price trolled for dozing off during the US Open. (Image via Twitter)
Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price was in the the spotlight as she appeared to fall asleep during the US Open match where Serena fought hard against Ajla Tomljanović. The moment was captured by the cameras, which then sparked a meme fest online where netizens trolled Price.

One of the users went on to say:

“her mom: i’ve seen this before, peace out”
serena williams: wowing the entire crowdher mom: i’ve seen this before, peace out 😴#usopen https://t.co/cn5GksxYBa

There was an exciting back-and-forth tie-break that kept the audience and supporters on the edge of their seats. Serena Williams' mother, however, seemed to have other plans as she rested her head on her hand and simply closed her eyes.

Netizens post memes as Serena Williams' mother seemingly dozed off during the match

While the match between Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanović was thrilling and exhilarating, one person in the audience definitely didn’t seem to care much.

As the cameras panned towards Price, she was seen asleep and not tuned into the action but by the end of the clip, she finally opened her eyes.

However, netizens were quick to take note of this and capture the moment. A few took to Twitter and other social media platforms to post some funny content featuring Serena’s mom during the US Open match.

While some said that watching Price doze off was their favorite part of the US Open, others said that she wasn't even worried about her daughter winning.

My favorite part of watching Serena Williams at the US Open was her mom…@USTennisFans1 @usopen https://t.co/mPkKZCGWDg
Has anyone else noticed @serenawilliams’s mom is barely paying attention and not at all excited to be at the @usopen?
Serena Williams mom sleeping through this match is just sending me 💀😂 #usopen
@usopen @serenawilliams Serena’s mom ain’t even worried !! LOL https://t.co/qq9B4pIl5A
Serena Williams’ mom at one of my book events https://t.co/Bkwog1ZWvq
#USOpen what’s up with @serenawilliams ‘s mom? She looks like she is bored and sleepy at times. Show some emotions

However, several others were disturbed to see Williams' mother asleep and seemingly showing no enthusiasm. One user tried to call it out and said that it was "disgusting" to see her looking miserable.

whats up with #serenawilliams mom?!? can they just leave her home! its really disgustin seeing her sittin there lookin miserable #UsOpen
@BleacherReport Serena Williams Mom be like “I already know my baby the GOAT I can just sit here and chill” https://t.co/crfLtBzf6e
Break Point in the 3rd game of the 3rd set and Serena’s mom like, “wake me up when my daughter wins. She got this in the bag.” #SerenaWilliams https://t.co/Crc15ApPBd
@espn @serenawilliams Live look at Serena’s mom. Nobody wants to wake her up. https://t.co/phNT4UNGlt

Venus and Serena Williams’ mom is an alumna of Western Michigan University

Serena and Venus William’s mother, Oracene Price, was born in 1952 in Michigan. She was previously married to Yusef Rasheed and has three daughters from the first husband who tragically died, after which she married Richard Williams. However, the couple, who married in 1980, split up in 2002.

Serena William's mother trolled online for sleeping during the US Open match of her daughter. (Image via Twitter)

The daughter of an auto mechanic, Price completed her education in Michigan and graduated from Buena Vista High School. She went to college at Western Michigan University.

Her daughters Venus and Serena Williams are two of the greatest tennis players in the world. While Serena has 23 major title wins, Venus has wins in seven major tournaments. At the same time, Serena was also the runner-up in four Grand Slam events and Venus has won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in both 2000 and 2001.

