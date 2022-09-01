“The stats are breathtaking”: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s alleged split sparks hilarious memefest online 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone recently made news after sources close to the pair told People magazine that they have decided to part ways and break off their four-year relationship.

The news comes after the now-former couple were seen vacationing together in Malibu during the Fourth of July weekend, shortly after Morrone’s 25th birthday.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Leonardo DiCaprio has split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to @People. Leonardo DiCaprio has split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to @People. https://t.co/icrlC0kpKq

Another source confirmed the split to E! News and said that DiCaprio and Morrone “travelled a lot” recently and decided to “re-evaluate their relationship.” The insider also mentioned that “distance played a factor” in the separation and the “relationship ran its course.”

As news of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s rumored split came to light, netizens responded to the situation with a barrage of hilarious memes highlighting speculations of DiCaprio refusing to date any woman older than 25, as per his relationship history.

no @zedonarrival Film Updates @FilmUpdates Leonardo DiCaprio has split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to @People. Leonardo DiCaprio has split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to @People. https://t.co/icrlC0kpKq there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st… there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st…

DiCaprio and Morrone, who often made headlines for their 22-year age gap, started dating nearly six months after they met at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. In July 2019, an inside source revealed to People magazine that the couple was “pretty serious” about each other:

“It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

In June 2020, another source mentioned that the couple were “very close to each other” and spent a lot of time together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, their relationship reportedly came to an end earlier this month.

Netizens reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s alleged separation

Netizens responded to Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s alleged split with hilarious memes (Image via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio has long garnered a reputation for dating younger women and allegedly parting ways with them before they turn 25. The theory began when the Don’t Look Up actor started dating Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen.

While DiCaprio was nearly 25 years old at the time, Bundchen was 20. The pair dated for five years but called it quits in 2005, the year Bundchen turned 25. Shortly after, the former began dating then 20-year-old model Bar Refaeli.

The couple reportedly broke up in 2011 right after Refaeli turned 26. DiCaprio then started dating 23-year-old Blake Lively but called it quits before the actress turned 25.

He also entered into a relationship with German model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014 but parted ways before the latter turned 26.

Sarah Lerner @SarahLerner This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. https://t.co/bHlhw7Evmg

In 2017, DiCaprio began his next long-term relationship with 19-year-old Camila Morrone. Despite their significant age-gap, the duo stayed together for four years.

However, reports of their alleged split emerged within two months of Morrone turning 25, prompting social media users to react to their break-up and DiCaprio’s dating history with hilarious memes and humorous comments:

ma¡le @milfadyen leonardo dicaprio calling camilla morrone on her birthday when she turned 25 leonardo dicaprio calling camilla morrone on her birthday when she turned 25 https://t.co/lVmkRGYNpj

Nooruddean @BeardedGenius What Leonardo DiCaprio sees on your 25th birthday What Leonardo DiCaprio sees on your 25th birthday https://t.co/hklOnMi2cr

Stop Inventing S'V @DayaJolieME Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age https://t.co/4KOiUbIb5U

Josh Barton @bartonreviews Leonardo DiCaprio when the woman he's dating turns 25 Leonardo DiCaprio when the woman he's dating turns 25 https://t.co/gNuXyb3PH6

mrs knightley @sotrulybeloved Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development https://t.co/IdpkZFE3uk

Prior to their alleged split, Camila Morrone had addressed her age difference with Leonardo DiCaprio. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she reportedly said:

“There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Morrone or DiCaprio will address their separation in the days to come.

