Sergio Ramos' Mizuno Morelia Neo III 'SR4' football boots: Price, release date, and more explored 

Sergio Ramos Garcia, a professional Spanish footballer, is one of the most esteemed defenders of all time. The Paris Saint-Germain club player was recently honored with the Globe Soccer Awards in 2022 for being the best central defender of all time.

Recently, the center-back was made the face of the Japanese sportswear brand Mizuno on February 9, 2022. After signing the deal, the dynamic duo revealed the Spanish player's first-ever signature boots with Mizuno, the Morelia Neo III 'SR4'.

Sergio Ramos' signature boots were designed with inspiration from his tattoos. The football boots were launched on the official e-commerce site of Mizuno and select retailers on July 15, 2022.

The 2022-released Sergio Ramos' Mizuno Morelia Neo III 'SR4' Signature Model VOL. 1 come inspired by Ramos' tattoos

The Spanish defender has been associated with the football world since 2005 and has gained a reputation for being one of the greats. Ramos is no stranger to signature boots and has previously received a signature boot from his partnership with Nike as well.

In 2017, the player got his personal Tiempo VII "Corazon y Sangre" signature boots. Now after five years and having made the switch to the Japanese label and footwear genius, the Spaniard has got another signature boot in his catalog.

Following his official move to Mizuno in February 2022, the player received his first signature boot in July 2022. The silhouette follows suit with the Tiempo in terms of color scheme. The pair arrives in a gold and regal white colorway, which is a nod to all the trophies Ramos has won from his impressive career. The official press release introduces the silhouette,

"Mizuno is proud to present the latest Mizuno Football boot, created in collaboration with one of their champions, Sergio Ramos. The SR4 Signature Model Vol. 1 is a shoe created for top performance, with the latest technology providing lightness and flexibility."

The site further explains the inspiration behind the signature football boots.

"The special edition is inspired by the distinctive traits of Sergio Ramos’ winning personality: bravery, represented by the lion, and instinct, represented by a pack of wolves, create a combo that is reflected in the champion’s innate leadership, on and off the pitch."

Sergio made a performance boot that was crafted in Japan. The unique signature boot embodies his personality as the graphics of Lion and Wolf are added upon the shoes to embody his personality.

The Lions graphic is meant to represent bravery and strength and his king-like ability to instill courage in his team. The Wolf graphic represents his Alpha-like ability to gain the trust of teammates and guide them.

The signature boot upper is constructed out of high-quality Korean leather and has an engineered fit. The external heel counters are added for more accessibility, foot hold, and weight efficiency. The superior K-Leather provides a luxurious feel and comes in a quilted fashion.

The limited-edition Sergio Ramos Mizuno Morelia Neo III 'SR4' Signature Model was released exclusively to members with only 1 unit per model. The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site and select local retailers on July 15, 2022, at a retail price of $379.

