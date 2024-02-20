Set photos give fans a preview of Disney's Lilo & Stitch live-action remake

Fans of the beloved animated classic Lilo & Stitch are getting an early glimpse of Disney's live-action remake through revealing set photos.

The animated movie was released in 2002 and became one of Walt Disney's most successful movies. Following the impressive box office collection, the studio produced a sequel animated series of beloved characters that aired for two seasons from October 2003 to July 2006.

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch was announced in 2018, and after multiple delays, the filming began in May 2023. Despite facing production challenges, the latest video offers a sneak peek at the much-anticipated characters in their new live-action forms. The clip, taken on the set in Hawaii, was shared by a fan on TikTok (via paulinapullara).

In one still, the titular young girl can be seen in a ride-on convertible car. Alongside her is an adorable stand-in for Stitch, the lovable alien character, offering a first glimpse of the live-action design for the beloved animated figure.

The cast of Lilo & Stitch

As the cameras roll, the cast of Lilo & Stitch steps into the limelight, led by the talented Chris Sanders reprising his role as Stitch. Alongside him, Maia Kealoha embodies the spirited Lilo with a stellar ensemble featuring Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, and Zach Galifianakis. The on-set chemistry promises to capture the essence of the original while adding a fresh, live-action perspective.

Controversies surrounding casting decisions, particularly with Sydney Agudong and Kahiau Machado in the roles of Nani and David, added a layer of complexity. Accusations of colorism and whitewashing prompted a recasting decision, with Kaipo Dudoit stepping in to replace Machado as David. These hurdles have sparked debates, casting shadows over the remake's prospects.

Production delays and controversies of Lilo & Stitch

While the anticipation for the live-action remake runs high, the production journey has encountered its share of challenges. Initially set for a March 2023 start, the project faced an unforeseen setback when a fire broke out on set, prompting an investigation.

The subsequent SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes further halted the production, raising questions about the movie's fate.

As the set photos unveil the live-action redesign of Stitch and the vibrant world of Lilo & Stitch, the film's tumultuous journey brings both excitement and skepticism. Will the production hurdles and casting controversies hinder the remake's chances at success?

Despite the challenges, Disney's commitment to reimagining its cherished classics in live-action continues, leaving audiences eager to witness the magic when Lilo and Stitch finally graces screens.

It was previously reported that the new live-action animated remake might be released on Disney+ after facing production delays.