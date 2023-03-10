The first official trailer for Netflix's upcoming Seven Kings Must Die recently dropped, hinting at what the audience can expect from the sequel to the five-season-long series The Last Kingdom.

The two-hour long film, scheduled to premiere on the streamer on April 14, 2023, will be a continuation of the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg on a quest to unite England following King Edward's death.

The trailer of Seven Kings Must Die hints at the narrative's continuation by offering glimpses from upcoming epic battles.

It starts with the announcement of King Edward's demise and references to a prophecy regarding Britain's unity after the deaths of the Seven Kings. It also hinted at Uhtred's faith as he rethinks his choices.

Seven Kings Must Die: A fight for the throne erupts in the upcoming The Last Kingdom sequel

1) A fight for the crown after King Edward's death

As previously mentioned, the trailer for Seven Kings Must Die begins on the note of King Edward's tragic demise. The news sparks a fight for the crown as rival parties, including both heirs and invaders, vie for control of the throne. The late King's son Aethelstan and King Constantin of Scotland are also spotted competing for the throne.

The trailer also introduces Danish ruler Ingilmundr. He originally debuted in Bernard Cornwell's eleventh book, titled War of the Wolf, and played a crucial part until the conclusion. Ingilmundr will likely be seen fighting in the war.

2) A prophecy is at play

A prophecy is at play while most of the characters fight for the crown. One character can be seen telling Uhtred that after the "Seven kings die, all of Britain will unite." In the meantime, the trailer shows that Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his allies journey across a divided kingdom with the desire to finally unite England.

Uhtred and his troops are seen engaging in battle as both sides suffer multiple casualties. The trailer also shows a bloodied weapon and a noose hanging in the forest, likely implying the the loom all over. Aethelstan is then heard saying that something (possibly related to the prophecy) is already afoot and that he will do the Lord's bidding.

3) They all must choose a side, but will England finally unite?

The trailer shows that Uhtred is faced with the challenge to pick a side, leaving him with no other option but to join in on the violence. Soon after, he stumbles upon another challenge when an alliance asks him for assistance with their plans.

To win a war, one must choose the favorable side. He must the decide he must decide between his loved ones and his desire to create a united England.

Lastly, the speaker is heard hinting that the characters are preparing for the forthcoming battle as they make decisions to choose sides. The trailer concludes with the saying that "we can defeat them united, or we go back into an age of darkness."

About the cast of Seven Kings Must Die

In the upcoming sequel, Alexander Dreymon reprises his cherished role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, alongside his The Last Kingdom co-stars Mark Rowley as Finan and Arnas Fedaravičius as Sihtric. Cavan Clerkin and James Northcote are among the other stars returning to the sequel from the series.

Directed by Edward Bazalgette and the screenplay written by Martha Hillier, Seven Kings Must Die is based on the book series called The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.

The official synopsis for Seven Kings Must Die states:

"Following the death of King Edward [played by Timothy Innes], a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England."

Seven Kings Must Die premieres on Netflix on April 14, 2023.

