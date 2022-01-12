'Sex Appeal' cast list: Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, and others star in Hulu film

Hulu has announced the release of another new original film, Sex Appeal, which is set to come out on the streaming platform on January 14, 2022.

The high school drama follows an academically oriented high-schooler, Avery Hansen-White, who is on the mission of perfecting the act of physical intimacy. In order to find success, she employs her childhood best friend, Larson, to help her with her sexual experimentations but from a strictly academic and experimental perspective.

Here is a list of all the cast members appearing in the Hulu Original.

1) Mika Abdalla as Avery Hansen-White

Mika Abdalla plays Avery, the protagonist, who is determined to perfect the art of physical intimacy and goes about it with a strictly experimental perspective.

Mika Abdalla is an American actress who took to acting at a very young age. She is famous for her role as McKeyla McAlister in the Emmy-nominated Netflix original series, Project MC2 (2015). Abdalla is also known for featuring in American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013), Summer's Shadow (2014), Departure (2012), and The Fandango Sisters (2012).

2) Jake Short as Larson

Jake Short plays Larson, Avery's childhood friend who helps her with her 'study'.

Short is an American TV and film actor whose big claim to fame was Disney’s popular show A.N.T. Farm, where he plays Fletcher Quimby. He has also acted in other films like The Anna Nicole Smith Story and Shorts. His TV show features include Mighty Med, Just Kidding, Lab Rats, and three episodes of the thriller, Dexter.

3) Paris Jackson as Danica

Paris Jackson appears in the role of Danica, a young metalhead who is popular for her skills in the art of sexual acts.

Jackson is an American model, actress, singer, and musician. She is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. Jackson released her first single, Let Down, on October 29, 2020, and her debut album, Wilted, was released on November 18, 2020.

In addition to Abdalla, Short, and Jackson, Sex Appeal also has a host of other celebrity faces. Mason Versaw, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto, Artemis Pebdani, and Margaret Cho are also going to be appearing in the upcoming high-school drama.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch Sex Appeal premiering on Hulu on January 14, 2022.

Edited by Prem Deshpande