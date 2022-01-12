'Sex Appeal' on Hulu: 3 reasons the movie cannot be missed

Hulu presents to its viewers an all-new high school drama, Sex Appeal, coming soon on January 14, 2022. The trailer, along with some new photos, has been dropped by Hulu, which gives audiences some idea about what this upcoming release will be all about.

The plot follows an academically oriented high-schooler called Avery who decides to perfect the art of sex when her long-distance boyfriend wants to take things to the next level.

3 reasons to watch 'Sex Appeal'

Sex Appeal appears to be a promising new watch. Here are three reasons why readers should watch the film:

1) A new approach to sex

The movie is not the usual raunchy high school drama and chooses to take an educational approach towards sex. Avery decides that she wants to perfect the art of physical intimacy and ropes in her best friend to help her "study" and "experiment" with sex. Through her mission, the audience gets a more scientific and educational perspective on the art of making love. This approach helps viewers get answers to some important questions regarding sex.

2) It features stand-up comedian Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho plays Ma Deb, one of Avery’s moms in the film. She has revealed that she was drawn to the project because it reminded her of Weird Science, the 1985 film about two high-schoolers who created the perfect woman with a computer. In her opinion, every mother should watch Sex Appeal with their young adult daughters because both parties will end up learning a lot from the movie, even if it is a somewhat uncomfortable experience.

3) Michael Jackson's daughter Paris also appears in the movie

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson also appears in the movie as Danica, a young metalhead who is approached by Avery to learn more about sex. In an interview, Jackson has revealed that she is as comfortable talking about sex as her onscreen counterpart, who advises Avery on some exercises to do to get better at sex.

Jackson had no issues with her lines and even went so far as to to improvise with the script. The singer and actor dropped her first single and first album, Wilted in 2020.

The Talia Osteen directorial is set to premiere exclusively on Hulu on January 14, 2022.

