Shakira's sons age explored as the singer says her kids “absolutely hated” last year's biggest hit Barbie

In an exclusive interview with Allure, three-time Grammy winner Shakira revealed she was not the biggest fan of last year’s hit movie Barbie as her two young sons “absolutely hated it.” The singer shares two sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with her former partner of 11 years, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué,

On April 1, 2024, Allure released their cover story on Shakira, who is making a comeback with her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) seven years after the release of her last album, El Dorado in 2017.

In Allure's story titled Shakira's She-Wolf Feminism, the singer told interviewer Patricia Tortolani that while women deserve all the agency and power in the world, empowerment shouldn’t come at the expense of emasculating men. She said:

“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent.”

Shakira says growing up she idolized Wonder Woman

In the Allure interview, Shakira said she partly agreed with her son's assessment, noting she wanted women to feel empowered without "robbing" men. She said:

“I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity."

She added:

"I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

While Shakira was seemingly disappointed with the movie Barbie, she agreed that misogyny exists. Referencing the cover of 2005 Oral Fixation, Vol. 2., where the singer was dressed like Eve she said:

“Eve was a story created by misogynists to put women in the little box where we have to remain silent, not speak our minds, and not be a catalyst for change. To keep things as they are.”

Shakira, who was born to a Lebanese father and a native Colombian mother, said growing up she idolized Wonder Woman as she was a symbol of empowerment and strength.

“My idol was Wonder Woman. I think I was drawn to her because she had black hair like mine, but also because she was a symbol of empowerment and strength in a decade where women were not playing the most important roles.”

Shakira addresses break-up with partner of 11 years

In the Allure cover story, the singer also addressed her messy break-up with Gerard Piqué saying she “reconstructed” herself after their devastating split:

“I was in the mud. I had to reconstruct myself. I had to reunite all the pieces that had fallen apart. I have rebuilt myself in the ways I believe are appropriate. No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself. I decided that.”

The couple, who first met in 2010 on the set of the Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) music video, announced their separation in a joint statement on June 4, 2022.