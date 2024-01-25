Why did John Cena do Barbie? Exploring reason for a cameo in Margot Robbie's film

A mega Hollywood superstar, known primarily for his action roles, John Cena is one of the best in the business. From his roles on Fast & Furious to playing Peacemaker in Suicide Squad, the Leader of the Cenation has made a name for himself as an action movie pro.

So, when he made an appearance in the Barbie movie, fans were a little surprised. But what was the reason behind his cameo in Margot Robbie's highly acclaimed film?

Well, recently, John Cena spilled the tea on fellow WWE Superstar Logan Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE. The superstar revealed he always wanted to play a role in the movie Barbie.

"That was another great situation of opportunity knocking and answering the door. I wanted to be in that movie so bad!" said Cena.

Spilling the beans further, Cena recounted having an impromptu meeting with Margot Robbie at a restaurant. The two exchanged pleasantries, and Cena, who was filming Fast X at the time, was asked by Robbie to make an appearance in the film. This excited the 16-time World Champion, who stated that the movie makers had initially rejected him. But, at Robbie's insistence, he landed a small cameo as a merman in the film.

"I ran into Margot Robbie at a restaurant and I didn't even know she was there. I had paid for a meal that I wanted to do something nice for, and she came running over, because she was sitting at that table and said, 'Oh, it's so nice to see you. I can't believe we ran into you, you should come and do Barbie!' I was like, 'Motherf**ker! I tried and you wouldn't have me!' She looked right around and was like, 'We're getting the kid a part!'" [48:05-49:02]

Cena truly is a legend, both in the ring and outside it. He is ready to do whatever it takes in order to deliver the best product, and that can be seen both in his work for WWE and in each and every one of his movies.

John Cena recently made known his intention to retire from professional wrestling

Rumors have been circulating for the past several weeks that John Cena could be retiring from professional wrestling in the foreseeable future.

The Cenation Leader, who was previously referred to as The Face of WWE, has been indicating that it could be time for him to think about retiring because he believes he isn't as sharp as he once was. In fact, John Cena hinted that it would not be too soon to bid the squared circle farewell in a recent interview to promote his forthcoming film Argylle.

During the interview, Cena also revealed that he would love to wrestle his farewell match in London.

It will be a dark day for the world of sports entertainment when Cena eventually brings down curtains on his legendary in-ring career. That said, there is still some time before that happens, so fans should cherish every moment they get to see him in action.

