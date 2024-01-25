John Cena makes heartbreaking comments about WWE retirement; reveals why he must hang up his boots soon

John Cena opened up about his plans to retire from WWE, revealing his reasons to take that step.

The Leader of the Cenation joined the Stamford-based company in 2000 and made his main roster debut two years later. He has since become arguably the greatest superstar in the promotion's history. However, the 16-time world champion became a part-time competitor over the past few years as he moved to Hollywood, where he became a star.

The 46-year-old recently claimed he plans to retire before turning 50. In an interview with Extra, Cena opened up more about his retirement plans, disclosing why he believes he would have to step away from the ring in the next few years.

"[What's your favorite genre to play if you could choose anything forever and you had to stick to this one, what would it be?] Before you even finish the question, WWE Superstar. I wish I could do that infinitely in perpetuity forever. I wish I could be out in the middle of that ring in front of the live audience on RAW or SmackDown or whatever. There's no energy like it," he said.

The 16-time world champion was further asked about his impending exit from active competition:

"[You've spoke recently about your exit. What can you tell us more about that?] It's coming. I think when you seriously have to take a look at yourself and realize like, 'Hey, I haven't yet lost my fastball but I've lost a few miles an hour off that fastball.' I think, speaking in UK terms, a lot of footballers have to face the truth sometimes that it's a young man's game and time is undefeated. And I just don't wanna, I wanna stay at the pace of the product and the product is running at a fast pace. So, I gotta play my hand accordingly and when I can't keep up, I should allow those who can the opportunities the business gave me. I think that's really important." [2:24 - 3:28]

John Cena says WWE doesn't define him as a person

Despite being one of the biggest legends in the history of the Stamford-based company, John Cena does not believe WWE defines him as a person.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star stated that he regards his time as a superstar as a chapter in his book, pointing out that when the chapter closes, it does not mean the book is over.

"WWE has been a big part of my life but it does not define me. So, even if the phone stops ringing, movies have been a great part of my life, but I'm more of that as a total human being. It doesn't define me. So, I just appreciate the chapter of the book and I appreciate all the business has given me," he said. "If you see me appear lately, like, a lot of times I can't control my emotions and I've always been that stoic virtuous character and it's starting to... I'm just being more present and enjoying it. But when the chapter closes it doesn't mean the book is over. You know, there's still a lot of life left out there. I'm still a curious individual. I still can fill my days with the wanting to grow and I just look at it as the end of a chapter." [4:16 - 5:00]

Cena returned last year to have a brief full-time run. The Leader of the Cenation last competed in November. He was destroyed by Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Do you want to see John Cena return to the WWE ring in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.