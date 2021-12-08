'Shaman King' English voice cast list: Abby Trott and others star in Netflix anime series

Shaman King follows the story of a shaman named Yoh Asakura who hopes to become the Shaman King - a figure who can reshape the world and contact the Great Spirit. For this, Yoh must compete and win the battle held every 500 years between shamans that determine who will be the next Shaman King.

However, Yoh must defeat his evil twin Hao first. Hao can control the Spirit of Fire and wants to become the next Shaman King so that he can wipe out humanity and make a world for shamans. It is up to Yoh and his friends to stop Hao. In this upcoming season, fans will see Yoh go up against characters like Ren Tao and Horohoro in the competition to become the next Shaman King, after defeating his brother.

Before the new season drops on Netflix, here is a look at the voice cast of Shaman King.

Abby Trott As Yoh Asakura

Abby Trott @AbbyTrott



Doing panels and AVOX signing on Saturday, and likely a Sunday signing as well- stay tuned for official schedge! Who's heading to @comicconla this weekend? Stop by and see me!Doing panels and AVOX signing on Saturday, and likely a Sunday signing as well- stay tuned for official schedge! Who's heading to @comicconla this weekend? Stop by and see me!Doing panels and AVOX signing on Saturday, and likely a Sunday signing as well- stay tuned for official schedge! https://t.co/qKzlUggpF5

Yoh Asakura, protagonist of Shaman King, is voiced by Abby Trott. Trott is known for voicing Nezuko in Demon Slayer and providing additional voices for The Way of the Househusband. She has worked on numerous other anime, animation, and video game series.

Erica Mendez As Hao Asakura

Tekko @TeamTekko



Follow her on Twitter Erica Mendez is coming to Tekko 2021, known for many anime and gaming fan favs. In fact, her roles list was so long, we couldn't decide which ones to highlight!Follow her on Twitter @tsunderica ! We'll have more details about her on the website soon at tekko.us/guests Erica Mendez is coming to Tekko 2021, known for many anime and gaming fan favs. In fact, her roles list was so long, we couldn't decide which ones to highlight!Follow her on Twitter @tsunderica! We'll have more details about her on the website soon at tekko.us/guests! https://t.co/VsTrjxSWsc

Hao is the villain of Shaman King. He is voiced by Erica Mendez, who is also known for voicing Sailor Uranus, Gon Freecss in Hunter x Hunter, and various other anime. Mendez's first major voice role was the titular character Pac-Man in the 2013 video game Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures video game.

Oliver Wyman As Manta Oyamada

Oliver Wyman (Image via Screen Rant)

Manta Oyamada is Yoh's best friend. He is voiced by Oliver Wyman, who has also lent his voice to the original Shaman King anime. The voice actor has also voiced the character of Big the Cat in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Others in the cast of 'Shaman King'

Other voice actors involved in Shaman King are Tara Jayne As Anna Kyoyama, Kaiji Tang As Amidamaru, Andrew Rannells as Tao Ren, and Michael Sinterniklass as Horohoro.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch Shaman King coming to Netflix on December 9, 2021.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider