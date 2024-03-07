Shambhala Music Festival 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates, location, and all you need to know

Shambhala Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 26, 2024 to July 29, 2024, at the Salmo River Ranch in West Kootenay in British Columbia, Canada. The 2024 edition celebrates the 25th anniversary of the festival, which was first held in 1998.

The festival will feature performances by artists such as Disclosure, James Blake, and Dillon Francis, among others. The 2024 edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Shambhala Music Festival on March 6, 2024.

Tickets for Shambhala Music Festival 2024 are currently on a waitlist, which can be joined on the official website of the festival. Those applying to join the waitlist will need to provide the number of tickets, their name, and email address while submitting the request.

Early Entry Tickets will be available for purchase at the Ticket Gate onsite at the festival on the day of its start. Thursday tickets and Early Entry tickets will be released later.

Shambhala Music Festival 2024 lineup explored

Shambhala Music Festival is returning for its 25th anniversary edition with a massive lineup featuring more than 150 artists, including Disclosure, Dillon Francis, James Blake, and Subtronics.

Disclosure will perform at the upcoming festival after his appearances at Primavera Sound, Parklife 2024, and Best Kept Secret Festival 2024, while Dillon Francis will perform at Beyond Wonderland 2024, before his appearance at the festival.

The current lineup for the upcoming Shambhala Music Festival 2024 is given below. The complete list will be posted at the official website of the festival at a later date.

Disclosure

Chromeo

Clozee

Dillon Francis

DJ Pee Wee

James Blake

LSDream

Ganja White Night

Subtronics

San Holo

Tipper

AMC

Barclay Crenshaw

Ben UFO

Blu Detiger

Chris Lorenzo

Daily Bread

Destructo

Dimension

Dion Timmer

Dsco Lines

Dr.Fresch

Eprom

Flowdan

Friction

Hedex

Justin Martin

Kamauu

Kyle Watson

Lion Babe

Logic1000

Marten Horger

Matroda

Max Styler

Nia Archives

P Money

Party Favor

Peakaboo

Sabo

Sammy Virji

SHLOHMO

Tape B

The Glitch Mob

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Wajatta

Wax Motif

Zingara

Z-Trip

A Skillz

Adam Shaikh

Ahee

AMP Live

Armanni Reign

Astrocolor

Atyya

Bijou

Bodysync

Cazztek

Chef Boyarbeatz

Chmura

Debridge

Dirtwire

DJ CO.KR

Eazybaked

Edit

El-B

Father Funk

Five Alarm Funk

Flava D

Fort Knox Five & Odup

Frameworks

Fungineers

Funkin Matt

Georgie Riot

Goopsteppa

Honey Comb

Ill.Gates

Joanna Magik

Just John

Koan Sound

Lazy Syrup Orchestra

Lightcode(by LSDream)

Longwalkshortdock

LUN

Lyny

Maddy O'Neal

Mary Droppinz

Mat the Alien

Mikey Lion

Moontricks

Moore Kismet

Mr.Bill

Murge

Mystic State

Mythm

Neon Steve

Nina

O'Flynn

Oakk

Ondamike

One True God

Onhell

Ooah

Parkbreezy

PAV4N

Phibes

Pineo & Leob

Rumpus

Saka

Secret Recipe

Sicaria

Sintra

Skiitour

Slynk

Smalltown Djs

Soohan

Stanton Warriors

Stickybuds

Stylust

Synkro

Team Ezy

Ternion Sound

TF Marz

The Caracal Project

The Funk Hunters

The Gaff

The Librarian

The Sponges

Tone Ranger

Truth

Tsuruda

Veil

Vhoor

Whiney

Wolfy Lights

Zen Selekta

Shambhala Music Festival will also have a number of non-musical experiences, including festive markets, Pride parades, a wish tree, and a wedding chapel, among others. Patrons will also have access to the Salmo River for dipping and boating.

Shambhala Music Festival is held on the lands of the First Nation communities of The Syilx, The Sinixt, and Ktunaxa. The Kootenya, also known as Ktunaxa, are the First Nation peoples from which the local region Kootenay derives its name, and together with the two other two nations, it forms the majority of the First Nation population in the region.