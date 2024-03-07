Shambhala Music Festival 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates, location, and all you need to know

Shambhala Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 26, 2024 to July 29, 2024, at the Salmo River Ranch in West Kootenay in British Columbia, Canada. The 2024 edition celebrates the 25th anniversary of the festival, which was first held in 1998.
The festival will feature performances by artists such as Disclosure, James Blake, and Dillon Francis, among others. The 2024 edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Shambhala Music Festival on March 6, 2024.
Tickets for Shambhala Music Festival 2024 are currently on a waitlist, which can be joined on the official website of the festival. Those applying to join the waitlist will need to provide the number of tickets, their name, and email address while submitting the request.
Early Entry Tickets will be available for purchase at the Ticket Gate onsite at the festival on the day of its start. Thursday tickets and Early Entry tickets will be released later.
Shambhala Music Festival 2024 lineup explored
Shambhala Music Festival is returning for its 25th anniversary edition with a massive lineup featuring more than 150 artists, including Disclosure, Dillon Francis, James Blake, and Subtronics.
Disclosure will perform at the upcoming festival after his appearances at Primavera Sound, Parklife 2024, and Best Kept Secret Festival 2024, while Dillon Francis will perform at Beyond Wonderland 2024, before his appearance at the festival.
The current lineup for the upcoming Shambhala Music Festival 2024 is given below. The complete list will be posted at the official website of the festival at a later date.
- Disclosure
- Chromeo
- Clozee
- Dillon Francis
- DJ Pee Wee
- James Blake
- LSDream
- Ganja White Night
- Subtronics
- San Holo
- Tipper
- AMC
- Barclay Crenshaw
- Ben UFO
- Blu Detiger
- Chris Lorenzo
- Daily Bread
- Destructo
- Dimension
- Dion Timmer
- Dsco Lines
- Dr.Fresch
- Eprom
- Flowdan
- Friction
- Hedex
- Justin Martin
- Kamauu
- Kyle Watson
- Lion Babe
- Logic1000
- Marten Horger
- Matroda
- Max Styler
- Nia Archives
- P Money
- Party Favor
- Peakaboo
- Sabo
- Sammy Virji
- SHLOHMO
- Tape B
- The Glitch Mob
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- Wajatta
- Wax Motif
- Zingara
- Z-Trip
- A Skillz
- Adam Shaikh
- Ahee
- AMP Live
- Armanni Reign
- Astrocolor
- Atyya
- Bijou
- Bodysync
- Cazztek
- Chef Boyarbeatz
- Chmura
- Debridge
- Dirtwire
- DJ CO.KR
- Eazybaked
- Edit
- El-B
- Father Funk
- Five Alarm Funk
- Flava D
- Fort Knox Five & Odup
- Frameworks
- Fungineers
- Funkin Matt
- Georgie Riot
- Goopsteppa
- Honey Comb
- Ill.Gates
- Joanna Magik
- Just John
- Koan Sound
- Lazy Syrup Orchestra
- Lightcode(by LSDream)
- Longwalkshortdock
- LUN
- Lyny
- Maddy O'Neal
- Mary Droppinz
- Mat the Alien
- Mikey Lion
- Moontricks
- Moore Kismet
- Mr.Bill
- Murge
- Mystic State
- Mythm
- Neon Steve
- Nina
- O'Flynn
- Oakk
- Ondamike
- One True God
- Onhell
- Ooah
- Parkbreezy
- PAV4N
- Phibes
- Pineo & Leob
- Rumpus
- Saka
- Secret Recipe
- Sicaria
- Sintra
- Skiitour
- Slynk
- Smalltown Djs
- Soohan
- Stanton Warriors
- Stickybuds
- Stylust
- Synkro
- Team Ezy
- Ternion Sound
- TF Marz
- The Caracal Project
- The Funk Hunters
- The Gaff
- The Librarian
- The Sponges
- Tone Ranger
- Truth
- Tsuruda
- Veil
- Vhoor
- Whiney
- Wolfy Lights
- Zen Selekta
Shambhala Music Festival will also have a number of non-musical experiences, including festive markets, Pride parades, a wish tree, and a wedding chapel, among others. Patrons will also have access to the Salmo River for dipping and boating.
Shambhala Music Festival is held on the lands of the First Nation communities of The Syilx, The Sinixt, and Ktunaxa. The Kootenya, also known as Ktunaxa, are the First Nation peoples from which the local region Kootenay derives its name, and together with the two other two nations, it forms the majority of the First Nation population in the region.