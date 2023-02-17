Sharper cast list and characters explored

Apple TV+'s new psychological thriller film Sharper premieres on the streaming platform on Friday, February 17, 2023. The movie tells the story of a man who's hellbent on seeking revenge from his family. He also tries to con various other people from affluent families. Have a look at the official synopsis of the movie, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.''

The movie stars Julianne Moore in one of the major roles, along with various others portraying significant supporting roles. The film is directed by Benjamin Caron from a screenplay penned by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka.

Apple TV+'s Sharper cast list: Julianne Moore and others set to deliver astounding performances

1) Julianne Moore as Madeline

Julianne Moore essays the lead role of Madeline in Apple TV+'s Sharper. Madeline is a brilliant and charismatic woman whose hunger for success can push her to any extremes. Her character defines the thematic and philosophical aspects of the movie.

Moore looks stunning in the trailer, portraying the numerous complex facets of her character with absolute ease. Over the years, Julianne Moore has played a wide range of characters in various iconic movies like Boogie Nights, Safe, The Big Lebowski, and many more.

2) Sebastian Stan as Max

Sebastian Stan portrays the character of Max in the new psychological thriller film. Max is Madeline's son, who's known to be an extremely cunning and charming con artist. Max features prominently in the film's trailer and is expected to play a significant role.

Sebastian Stan has previously appeared in various popular movies and TV shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I, Tonya, Logan Lucky, and many more.

3) Justice Smith as Tom

Actor Justice Smith dons the role of Tom in Sharper. Tom is one of the alleged victims of Max's con mission. Although not many details about his character are known at this point, it seems like Tom would play a pivotal role in the movie.

Justice Smith's other notable film and TV acting credits include All the Bright Places, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachu, and The Get Down, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Sharper also stars numerous others playing key supporting roles:

John Lithgow as Richard Hobbes

Briana Middleton as Sandra

Hannah Dunne as Brenda

Giullian Yao Gioiello as Jack

Quincy Dunn-Baker as William Tyler

Apple TV's official trailer for Sharper briefly depicts several key moments from the film without revealing any major spoilers. It has a cryptic tone that fans of mystery dramas and thrillers would certainly find fascinating. Based on the trailer, fans can look forward to a unique mystery thriller with several intriguing characters with mysterious motives and desires.

You can watch Sharper on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 17, 2023.

