The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4: Dawn of "Evil Captain America" as John Walker goes rogue after Lemar Hoskins' death

Note: This article might contain spoilers for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4.

Marvel's latest superhero mini-series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is a gift that keeps on giving.

After a stellar first three episodes, the fourth chapter of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier lays a solid foundation in the buildup towards a riveting finale that could see Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson going up against an ominous legion of foes, both external as well as internal.

Moreover, with the exciting returns of Sharon Carter, Baron Zemo, and Ayo, the duo certainly seems to be in formidable company when it comes to taking the fight to an ever-increasing list of enemies.

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

“because a strong man, who has known power all his life, will lose respect for that power. but a weak man knows the value of strength, and knows compassion." pic.twitter.com/Njyy63pgCJ — kendall TFATWS SPOILERS (@SCRLETWANDAS) April 9, 2021

Strewn with multiple Easter eggs and subtle teases that are sure to send comic book fans into a tizzy, Episode 4 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier serves as the perfect precursor to what is to come, including a fiendish version of Captain America, aka John Walker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4: John Walker, Dora Milaje, and Baron Zemo steal the show

The return of Florence Kasumba's Ayo at the end of Episode 3 served as the perfect threshold, paving the way for more Wakandans to follow suit.

Episode 4 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off with a trip down memory lane as viewers witness the inner turmoil of Bucky Barnes' "White Wolf" during his time at Wakanda.

Guided by Ayo, he is eventually able to regain his identity and overcome the haunting influence of Zemo post the events of Captain America: Civil War.

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers



the tears of relief bucky felt when he knew the winter soldier code wasn't gonna work anymore, the raw emotion, sebastian stan is an amazing actor! pic.twitter.com/sfHKsxZF2d — ✪↯ (@616soldat) April 9, 2021

A large chunk of the episode focuses on the funeral service of Donya Madani, the caregiver of Karli Morgenthau, as the Flag-Smashers eventually come face-to-face with Sam and Bucky once again.

However, their civil conversation is interrupted by John Walker's hot-headedness as she manages to escape with the others in the chaotic battle that ensues soon after.

One of the episode's highlights is an exhilarating action sequence between the Dora Milaje and John Walker. The former easily overpower him and his close aide, Battlestar, aka Lemar Hoskins. This ignominious defeat causes a visible shift in his persona, serving as a perfect foreshadowing of what's to come.

Meanwhile, Baron Zemo manages to slip away in the midst of all the chaos mentioned above, further adding to the woes of Bucky and Sam.

The last ten minutes of Episode 4 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are devoted to a thrilling, high-octane action montage where Bucky, Sam, and John Walker attempt to free Battlestar from the clutches of Karli Morgenthau's super-soldiers.

Battlestar suffers a fatal injury in the brutal battle as he lies motionless in front of a dazed Captain America. This event drives him into a fit of rage, where he ends up killing one of Karli's closest aides in a fit of super-soldier serum-induced delirium.

Episode 4 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ends with a shot of a bloodied and disillusioned John Walker brandishing his shield. This symbolic shot officially signifies his rogue turn.

In light of the action-packed events of Episode 4, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions:

if I hated John Walker before, it was not enough #TFATWS pic.twitter.com/armT27Bwsr — Lis | Wanda Apologist (@HeeyLis) April 9, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldier Watching the Dora Milaje beat the entire F*** out of Ms. John Walker...I ...God is real pic.twitter.com/mh0Su6PzaA — Ororo Funhoe (@NovaLuxurious) April 9, 2021

when john walker was getting beat up and sam and bucky were just standing around watching pic.twitter.com/r6bSbencdl — sara ‎✪ (@tdattswift) April 9, 2021

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers



this scene demonstrates how sam deserves to be captain america. he never resorts to violence unlike john walker and actually tries to talk it out and persuade!! pic.twitter.com/584t0oX8gx — ✪↯ (@616soldat) April 9, 2021

Anytime John walker shows up and gives Sam and Bucky attitude #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/d4IS4YOAVd — Elizabeth S.S. (@lizssandoval) April 9, 2021

With each passing week, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier continues to raise the bar in terms of providing fans with quality superhero content as the narrative motors on towards an exciting finale.