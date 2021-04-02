The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3: Sharon Carter, Baron Zemo, and Black Panther's Ayo returns leave Twitter in awe

Note: This article might contain spoilers for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3.
After a riveting first two episodes, the highly anticipated third installment of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has finally arrived, replete with a set of bombshell reveals.
Episodes 1 and 2 did a stellar job at character-building and establishing the strange new world that Bucky and Sam currently inhibit. Episode 3 kicks it up a notch with a barrage of exhilarating moments and sinister teases that kick the door to endless possibilities wide open.
In terms of glorious reveals, it is the return of Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter that is sure to leave fans excited. Alongside her, Episode 3 also announces the much-awaited arrival of Daniel Bruhl's devious Baron Zemo, who delivers yet another astounding performance.
However, it is the ultimate reveal of Ayo, a familiar face of Wakanda's Dora Milaje and one of Black Panther's closest aides, right at the end of the episode that delivers the perfect cliffhanger finish.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3: Baron Zemo, Sharon Carter, and Ayo reign supreme
From giving fans more of Wyatt Russell's whimsical John Walker/Captain America to treating fans to a healthy dose of Bucky and Sam's love-hate relationship, director Kari Skogland and series creator Marcus Spellman continue to weave magic with each passing episode.
In Episode 3, their creative process truly shines through as the show's narrative rapidly picks up pace, thriving upon a seamless blend of high-octane action and simmering suspense.
The third episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off with a thrilling prison breakout sequence. Bucky helps orchestrate the release of Baron Zemo in a bid to find out more about the super-soldier serum.
The trio of Bucky, Sam, and Zemo then head to the island of Madripoor, where they set up a meeting with the shady Selby.
During their meeting, comic book fans will instantly recognize the mention of Dr Wilfred Nagel. He was actively involved in Project Rebirth, which resulted in the birth of super soldiers such as Captain America and Isaiah Bradley.
There were further insights into the plans of Karli Morgenthau and the Flag-Smashers, and a catering to fan service via numerous Civil War and Black Panther Easter eggs. Episode 3 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier seems to have left fans in dire anticipation of what's to come.
Here are some online reactions as fans responded enthusiastically to the return of Baron Zemo, Sharon Carter, and Florence Kasumba's Ayo in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier:
Post the madness in Madripoor and the shock Wakandan reveal right at the end, it looks like the adventures of Bucky and Sam in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have just gotten a lot more interesting.
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, all eyes are now on Episode 4 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which continues to enthrall and engage in equal measure.