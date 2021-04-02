The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3: Sharon Carter, Baron Zemo, and Black Panther's Ayo returns leave Twitter in awe

Note: This article might contain spoilers for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3.

After a riveting first two episodes, the highly anticipated third installment of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has finally arrived, replete with a set of bombshell reveals.

Episodes 1 and 2 did a stellar job at character-building and establishing the strange new world that Bucky and Sam currently inhibit. Episode 3 kicks it up a notch with a barrage of exhilarating moments and sinister teases that kick the door to endless possibilities wide open.

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

now look at them pic.twitter.com/fMQmo4kobx — mel | tfatws era (@wandalorianz) April 2, 2021

In terms of glorious reveals, it is the return of Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter that is sure to leave fans excited. Alongside her, Episode 3 also announces the much-awaited arrival of Daniel Bruhl's devious Baron Zemo, who delivers yet another astounding performance.

However, it is the ultimate reveal of Ayo, a familiar face of Wakanda's Dora Milaje and one of Black Panther's closest aides, right at the end of the episode that delivers the perfect cliffhanger finish.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3: Baron Zemo, Sharon Carter, and Ayo reign supreme

From giving fans more of Wyatt Russell's whimsical John Walker/Captain America to treating fans to a healthy dose of Bucky and Sam's love-hate relationship, director Kari Skogland and series creator Marcus Spellman continue to weave magic with each passing episode.

In Episode 3, their creative process truly shines through as the show's narrative rapidly picks up pace, thriving upon a seamless blend of high-octane action and simmering suspense.

The third episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off with a thrilling prison breakout sequence. Bucky helps orchestrate the release of Baron Zemo in a bid to find out more about the super-soldier serum.

The trio of Bucky, Sam, and Zemo then head to the island of Madripoor, where they set up a meeting with the shady Selby.

During their meeting, comic book fans will instantly recognize the mention of Dr Wilfred Nagel. He was actively involved in Project Rebirth, which resulted in the birth of super soldiers such as Captain America and Isaiah Bradley.

There were further insights into the plans of Karli Morgenthau and the Flag-Smashers, and a catering to fan service via numerous Civil War and Black Panther Easter eggs. Episode 3 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier seems to have left fans in dire anticipation of what's to come.

Here are some online reactions as fans responded enthusiastically to the return of Baron Zemo, Sharon Carter, and Florence Kasumba's Ayo in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier:

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

I believe in sharon carter supremecy pic.twitter.com/4MRoDln2nO — Lucipurr+ | april fools is over (@wixard101) April 2, 2021

fatws spoilers

LOOK AT HER SHARON CARTER WORLD DOMINATIONNNNN pic.twitter.com/kE6yHd8iJY — tony stan (derogatory) (@starkrescue) April 2, 2021

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier SPOILERS

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT AYO. pic.twitter.com/3RZgMko6B6 — wendy (@valcaroI) April 2, 2021

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

the salad cat meme returns

i love zemo 💜 pic.twitter.com/2E3oUuFTpE — Kakademona 💜🤺 Zemo Friday!!! (@BABYEVILMAN) April 2, 2021

TFATWS Spoilers

#FalconandtheWinterSoldier spoilers

fuck I think I might have a thing for zemo now pic.twitter.com/JDCuz1dhOS — julia ४ Bucky's gf (real) 🕊 (@sledgehamur) April 2, 2021

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier



When zemo starting using the trigger words for Bucky I literally screameddddd pic.twitter.com/nci9pjvFbD — mary tfatws spoilers (@marvelousxoxo) April 2, 2021

cw // TFATWS SPOILERS 🚨#FalconAndWinterSoldier

bucky: what if I hypothetically got the most dangerous man out of prison? Hypothetically speak

Sam: wha-

Zemo: hello! pic.twitter.com/ucIdS5rvG9 — °*.☆mia le elf☆.*° (@lordfootlong) April 2, 2021

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers



The fact we got Sam, Bucky, Zemo and Sharon in one episode. We really are winning pic.twitter.com/9lexhcMAeK — Izzy (@vibewinters) April 2, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldier episode 3



This was my favorite episode by far. Great seeing a underrated villain Zemo back in his roots and the action is still on point and that cameo at the end👀. We’re halfway there



10/10 pic.twitter.com/8Znztjffls — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) April 2, 2021

cw// #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers!!



sharon having to deal with sam, bucky, and zemo constantly yelling at one another pic.twitter.com/IVcIS70hgB — jessie ‎✪ tfatws spoilers!! (@JEDIODINSON) April 2, 2021

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers:

bucky and wakanda hive got each other on SPEED DIAL like it’s NOTHING pic.twitter.com/LqgRGeRyky — jaa • tfatws spoilers (@rambeaurogers) April 2, 2021

WAKANDA IN THE HOUSE, EVERYBODY MAKE SOME NOISEEEEEE #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/RpdD1fgy8c — karyme ♡ | ✨ tfatws era ✨ | (@frumosseb) April 2, 2021

#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

#FalconAndWinterSoldier SPOILERS

// #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier SPOILERS



me seeing a dora milaje at the end of episode 3 pic.twitter.com/lwQkIbNhpf — bun/oli 🕸| tfatws spoilers (@l0vecast) April 2, 2021

Post the madness in Madripoor and the shock Wakandan reveal right at the end, it looks like the adventures of Bucky and Sam in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have just gotten a lot more interesting.

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, all eyes are now on Episode 4 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which continues to enthrall and engage in equal measure.