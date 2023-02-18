Sharper ending explained: Who is the ultimate winner?

Sharper was a great tribute to the golden era of con film, something that has been missing from Hollywood for quite some time now.

This new Apple TV+ film by Benjamin Caron, the man behind many of The Crown's hit episodes, was well worthy of the hype as it brought back many elements of older and more successful con films to the mainstream.

The complicated and dense plot of the film follows four main characters, Tom (Justice Smith), Sandra (Brianna Middleton), Max (Sebastian Stan), and Madeline (Julianne Moore), who all come up with a clever ploy for a huge fortune that ends up taking them for a colorful and twisted ride across the beautiful textures of Manhattan.

The ending, however, was one of the more complicated parts of Sharper. Though it was a little rough around the edges, it was quite evident that Sandra had the last laugh.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Sharper ending explained: How did Sandra get away with the money?

YAW Channel @theyawchannel Second Sharper Movie Clip released by A24 on TikTok. Second Sharper Movie Clip released by A24 on TikTok. https://t.co/CCtIBdMYbO

Sharper followed Max (Sebastian Stan) and Madeline (Julianne Moore) as they conveniently conned many rich people across Manhattan. However, things took an awkward turn when Madeline decided to marry Richard Gibbs (John Lithgow), a man with a billion-dollar fortune.

This led to an untimely scuffle between her and her former lover, Max, who resorted to hiring Sandra (Brianna Middleton) and getting Richard's son Tom (Justice Smith) involved.

The film had twists scattered all over the plot, but it started gearing up for the ending after Richard died and Madeline inherited a huge fortune, with only Tom being the other rightful heir.

Sebastian Stan Archive @sebstanrchiv Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore and Justice Smith dancing in a scene to Dirty Laundry for Sharper Movie Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore and Justice Smith dancing in a scene to Dirty Laundry for Sharper Movie 🎥 Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore and Justice Smith dancing in a scene to Dirty Laundry for Sharper Movie https://t.co/svxR8nS2Oe

After trying to get Sandra to back down with money, Madeline agreed to take her to Max. When Sandra and Madeline met Max, Tom pulled up in a car with a private investigator, who had seemingly tracked them to the remote location.

Following a rough scuffle that saw tensions brewing between Madeline and Tom, Tom pulled a gun on the former.

This scuffle eventually led to Sandra shooting Tom dead. Madeline panicked after this development and decided to turn in the entire money to the foundation Tom ran. She, along with Max and Sandra, left the area to lie low in Los Angeles. Technically, Sandra was still supposed to get all the money as Tom was dead.

However, this is where the final twist of the film took place. While on the plane, when Sandra went to the washroom, Madeline and Tom realized something crucial. The blood spot from the accidental shooting of Tom on Madeline's sleeve wasn't blood at all. When Madeline went to check the washroom, she found out that Sandra was not there.

It then dawned upon Madeline and Max that Sandra had betrayed them and staged the whole thing with Tom. The private investigator and the gun were all part of this elaborate setup that left Tom with all the money.

It turned out that Sandra had previously told everything to Tom after she felt bad for breaking his heart. They then planned out this big con to take away the entire fortune. The final sequence of Sharper sees Sandra ask Tom to dinner.

Sharper is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes