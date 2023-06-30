Shaun White: The Last Run on HBO Max- Release date, trailer, and more

The HBO Max original docu-series, Shaun White: The Last Run, will hit the screens on July 6, 2023, and will take audiences on a worldwide journey into the life of the legendary snowboarder, Shaun White. Creators Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau have come together to show the person under the globally renowned champion, a boy born with a congenital heart condition working his way up.

Shaun White: The Last Run has been briefly summarized by IMDb as,

"A revealing portrait of a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest athletes in two separate sports, snowboarding and skateboarding, Shaun White."

It continues,

"It is a story that includes childhood struggles with a congenital heart condition, the development of his unbeatable talent, sacrifices made by his unconventional but remarkably supportive parents, the move into pro-snowboarding at a young age, and of course, his exploits at the Olympics, where he holds the record for most gold medals by a snowboarder."

Co-creator Shaul Schwarz along with Mason Gordon, Igal Svet, Kyell Thomas, Amen Teter, Mike Tollin, and Christina Clusiau have produced the three-part documentary set to release on HBO Max.

Shaun White: The Last Run - Celebrating a snowboarding icon

What sets Shaun White: The Last Run apart is the unprecedented access granted to filmmakers, allowing them to capture some of the most intimate moments of White's life, both on the board and off it. As evident from the trailer, the docu-series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication, determination, and sacrifices required to be the world's best.

The 36-year-old five-time Olympian says in the trailer,

"As long as I can remember, this is what [snowboarding] I've done. I just don't know who I am without it. This has been the craziest journey. I was five when I started snowboarding. All of a sudden, I'm a millionaire at 15. It was wild. Things just blew up!"

Through candid interviews, stunning visuals, archived footage, and personal anecdotes, Shaun White: The Last Run is about to be an inspirational take on White. Viewers are welcome into White's world to gain a deeper understanding of the man behind the three-time Olympic gold medalist.

The trailer was released on June 21, 2023, and shows early footage of White's formative years.

Shaun White and his one last run

The trailer of Shaun White: The Last Run speaks candidly about his condition. White was born with a Tetralogy of Fallot for which he had to get two open-heart surgeries before the age of one. He spent his early years in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California where he had access to the terrain.

Being inspired by his elder brother, Jesse White, Shaun took up snowboarding at the age of six when he switched from skiing. Through the highs and lows, White has emerged to be a world professional snowboarder.

However, after his injury in the 2018 Winter Olympics in New Zealand White slowly comes to a difficult realization. In the trailer, he says,

"All of a sudden, the record stopped turning. It's gotten harder. I don't flip as fast as I used to. I know what's looming in the distance. If I could just win the next Olympics, then I could retire. It's not just walking away from the sport. It's walking away from a piece of identity."

White's story transcends the sport and the docu-series will shed light on the Olympian's last run of his career at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Watch Shaun White: The Last Run on HBO Max on July 6, 2023.

