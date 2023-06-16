Was Lewis Hamilton dating Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Juliana Nalu? Decoding the truth behind rumors

Lewis Hamilton has kept his personal life private for the last few years. However, rumors have it that Lewis has been dating Juliana Nalu. But some sources have confirmed that Shakira and Hamilton are in the initial stages of their supposed relationship, while Juliana Nalu could be getting in the way.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were seen together in multiple locations, recently at the Briton's races. The couple is believed to have been introduced through a mutual friend, Carlos Sainz. According to People magazine, the Spanish singer and Mercedes driver are more than friends. The singer's entourage also concurred.

However, the media is going wild as they have reported Lewis Hamilton meeting Kanye West's ex-girlfriend, Juliana Nalu. It appears that the seven-time world champion is yet to confirm his relationship status in general.

Shakira and Hamilton's relationship appears to be in its early stages, but the rumors about Juliana have taken social media by storm.

Ever since Hamilton was seen with the Brazilian model at the Coachella music festival, speculations have spread like wildfire that the two are dating each other. These rumors spread all over after Nalu was seen at the Miami Grand Prix.

eri @hamxnda juliana nalu is in the paddock 🤔 juliana nalu is in the paddock 🤔 https://t.co/ihhWlemYM7

Rumors about the Briton playing the field with Shakira and Nalu have already begun, especially after images of Hamilton and Nalu together have gone viral on Twitter.

Lewis Hamilton's close friend, Shaun White, shared a video on Instagram where the driver was seen relaxing in a jacuzzi with a mystery woman wearing a bikini. Fans have been curious to know about this woman ever since.

Hamilton Türk 🇹🇷 @HamiltonTurk Lewis Hamilton, Nina Dobrev ve Shaun White ile beraber Antartika’da tatilde Lewis Hamilton, Nina Dobrev ve Shaun White ile beraber Antartika’da tatilde ❄️ https://t.co/kX92JXmWvQ

Around the same time, Nalu shared a picture of herself wearing the same bikini from Antarctica. Fans were quick to join the dots through the coincidence and fuelled rumors of the duo dating.

All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton's new rumored romantic interest

Juliana Nalu, 25, is a Brazilian model and a well-known social media influencer who went viral for her linkup with Kanye West.

She has about a million followers on Instagram. She is known to have signed deals with agencies like Mix Models, MGM Models, and Elite Model Management. She has over a million followers on TikTok as well where she uploads modeling and dance-based content.

The model posted an Instagram story about her presence at the Miami International Autodrome. It is still unclear whether Nalu attended the race to cheer for Hamilton or whether she was there for the love of the sport.

