Not George Russell, but Lewis Hamilton and Shakira were ‘set up’ by rival F1 star

George Russell humorously showed interest in setting Lewis Hamilton up with "someone" during a fan interaction show prior to the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. However, Carlos Sainz is rumored to be the real matchmaker between the seven-time world champion and the famous pop singer Shakira.

Spanish sports journalist Jose Manuel Estrada was the one who speculated about Sainz being involved while attending Fiesta, a TV talk show in Spain. Estrada claims that despite Shakira knowing that Hamilton likes her music, her sudden interest in Formula 1 is not a fluke.

"It is because of friends in common," replied Pipi, who's actual full name is Jose Manuel Estrada. "She knows that Hamilton likes her music and, all of a sudden, she gets the bug to know about Formula 1 and that's how they got together."

He continued how Carlos Sainz is friends with Shakira and has a good relationship with Hamilton. Hence, he is the one who brought the two of them together. He believes the Ferrari driver is the reason Hamilton and Shakira became friends.

"There is a key thing in this relationship," he added. "Carlos Sainz knows Shakira and Carlos Sainz has a very good relationship with Hamilton. That's where they've come together. That's where this relationship is born, with Carlos Sainz."

Though nothing has been confirmed so far by either Lewis Hamilton or Shakira about the status of their relationship, it is safe to say that both are good friends with each other.

Lewis Hamilton still misses his close friend and ally, Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton expressed how he still misses his physiotherapist and close friend, Angela Cullen. Both recently announced that they would be leaving each other's side.

However, the seven-time world champion still feels her absence. Speaking to L'Equipe recently, he explained how Cullen used to bring positivity and happiness, which was much needed during high-pressure moments during a race weekend. He said:

"I miss her every day. She was a breath of fresh air for me every day. She was always a great help during the seven years we worked together. She was and still is a very good friend."

He added:

"In fact, we're talking about getting together again and doing something together soon, like parachute jumping, maybe.... I'm very grateful for everything she's given me. I think you always have to adjust your routine, but the team helped me bounce back."

Angela Cullen was one of Lewis Hamilton's closest allies in the F1 paddock. She was not only his physiotherapist; she was also a close friend of his and an assistant. Though there were several rumors about them being in a romantic relationship, that was never the case.

