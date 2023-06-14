What is Lewis Hamilton’s salary? Exploring his current Mercedes contract and more

Lewis Hamilton has been among the most popular figures in motorsports for a long time. Apart from him being the seven-time world champion, his popularity stems from the number of records he has broken. There is also his engaging charismatic personality, his involvement in fashion and pop culture, and his activism for causes like fighting racism, veganism, and environmental sustainability.

Hamilton's fruits of success and popularity have earned him millions, which makes him the 17th highest-paid athlete in the world. His achievements have captivated the attention of celebrities, motorsports enthusiasts, fellow racers, and the general public.

Hamilton earned $57 million in 2022, according to Forbes, as he signed a new deal with Mercedes in 2021. The Briton is still ahead of his top rival and two-time world champion Max Verstappen. Hamilton makes $46 million every year on track.

The annual endorsements pump his income to a staggering $8 million. He has endorsed big brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy, Puma, IWC, Sony, Bell Helmets, Bose, MV Augusta Motorcycles, Gran Turismo Sport, and Petronas.

This makes his net worth $285 million. With all this money, one might wonder how the F1 driver spends his money.

This is how Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton spends his money

Lewis Hamilton

Being a race car driver, it goes without saying that Lewis Hamilton loves cars. His collection of cars not only includes Mercedes, but a $1.15 million McLaren P1, two $1.56 million Ferrari LaFerraris, and a whopping $2.72 million Mercedes-AMG Project One. He also owned a custom-made Pagani Zonda.

However, being climate and environment cautious, his daily vehicle for commuting is an electric Mercedes-AMG EQS worth $102,000.

Hamilton also owns a 90-foot Sunseeker Yacht worth $4 million. Lewis Hamilton has homes in Geneva and Monte Carlo, a favorite of racing drivers, in addition to a $43 million New York penthouse, a $24 million London estate, and other properties.

Being interested in fashion, Hamilton is frequently spotted arriving at the track wearing a variety of stylish outfits. Hamilton recently talked to Vanity Fair about growing his business empire from the track, in addition to fashion.

He is a staunch follower of veganism and planet-friendly start-ups. He has been working with his new partner Leonardo DiCaprio to bring his vegan restaurant Neat Burger from London to the United States. The chain's value just hit $100 million recently.

We will soon get to see Lewis Hamilton on the Silver screen, as he recently signed as a producer for an F1 movie for Apple TV starring Brad Pitt. He is also working on a documentary about himself and his role model Ayrton Senna.

