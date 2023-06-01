“Wish I did it sooner”: Lewis Hamilton once revealed how switching to a vegan diet helped him

Lewis Hamilton turned vegan in 2017. For 12 years, Hamilton continuously exercised and hovered around the 68 kg (150 lb) mark. But in 2019, he put on more muscle and more weight (75 kg or 165 lb). In addition, he dispelled the notion that vegans don't consume enough protein to develop muscle.

Sharing an insightful post about veganism on his Instagram account, Hamilton wrote:

"Adding weight was easy and I did this on a vegan diet. People say ‘oh I need my protein and that’s why I could never go vegan’. I have plenty of protein in my diet and I’ve gained muscle, and I’m healthier and happier than I’ve ever been. Wish I did it sooner.”

The Mercedes driver regretted not having followed a vegan diet sooner given the drastic improvement in his health and fitness after the shift.

Lewis Hamilton's vegan business takes the ham out of the popular hamburger

As he explores the meat-free world more, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is removing the "ham" out of "hamburger." Early on, the Mercedes star made the decision to invest in "Neat Burger," a network of restaurants serving plant-based food that is popular in the West.

With ambitions to open more stores on both sides of the Atlantic in the near future, the business now has eight locations in London and one in New York.

Despite market predictions that claim there is less demand for plant-based alternatives, Hamilton has increased his investment in Neat Burger.

Neat Burger intends to expand its network of restaurants over the next 18 months despite worries about the demand for plant-based meals "among consumers and investors." By 2025, the business reportedly aims to open three additional locations in London and one more in the United States.

Despite troubled waters in terms of investments, Lewis Hamilton is driven to spread veganism worldwide. Passionately speaking about the same, he said:

"I'm very passionate about being kinder to our world and also really respect Neat Burger's commitment to more ethical practices and supporting small businesses, so this is something I'm also really proud to support."

Speaking about Neat Burger's motto, Hamilton added:

"It is also about the product. As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again."

The seven-time world champion currently stands in fourth place in the championship this season with 69 points.

