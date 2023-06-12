Lewis Hamilton looking to emulate childhood hero Ayrton Senna with the Apple F1 documentary

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton hopes that the upcoming Apple TV documentary about his life will motivate kids the same way a movie on his F1 hero Ayrton Senna inspired him.

Lewis describes how Ayrton Senna is special to him and this is what he said to La Gazzetta:

"Ayrton Senna, for the way he drove and for how important he was because of his personality,"

Senna won many pole positions throughout his career thanks to his ability to get the most out of his car, especially in qualifying sessions. Senna is known for his outstanding success during his F1 career. He won three World Championships while racing for the McLaren team, in 1988, 1990, and 1991.

All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton's documentary

Lewis Hamilton

Though details about the documentary are still vague, it is confirmed that the BTS program will be produced by Hamilton and Penni Thow, along with Box to Box Films and One Community. Penni Thow is a sports and media talent manager and has worked with Lewis since 2021.

Apple revealed the full-length documentary project in March last year. The seven-time world champion has been followed by a video crew both on the F1 paddock and in his personal life since then. High-profile interviewees have intercut with this and the archival videos.

Hamilton hopes to create a documentary similar to Ayrton Senna's 52-minute documentary 'Racing Is In My Blood'.

Speaking more about his documentary, Lewis Hamilton said to Total-Motorsport.com:

“It feels strange having a camera follow you around but it’s really about my life, my career, and my journey to where I am with the hope of doing what Senna’s documentary did for me as a kid."

Hamilton wishes that his documentary inspires the upcoming generations and allows them to follow in his footsteps.

Furthermore, Joe Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer's next Hollywood F1-themed film, featuring Brad Pitt and directed by Kosinski, will also have Hamilton's involvement.

It is believed that the driver's primary contribution will be to improve the script so that it remains as true to the championship as possible. He is promoting a cast that is new and diverse.

Apart from the documentary, Lewis Hamilton also penned an autobiography back in 2007. The memoir curates events from his childhood, his struggles because of racism, his father being his role model and inspiration, and his early racing endeavors.

Poll : 0 votes