She and Him 'Melt Away Brian Wilson Tribute tour' 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and more

She and Him, the duo featuring M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel, have announced their upcoming tour called the Melt Away Tour: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, slated for this June. The tour is named Melt Away after a single from Beach Boys written by Brian Wilson.

The duo will cover classics written by Brian Wilson and songs from their discography during the tour. The tour will begin on June 13 in Denver, Colorado, and conclude in Vienna in September. She and He will also make stops in Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia, during the 11-day tour.

Fans can access pre-sale tickets for the tour from the band’s official website starting Wednesday, while the general tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, April 1, through Ticketmaster at 10:00 am MDT.

The official platinum ticket sale will go live on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 10:00 am MDT. The radio and venue presale will go live on March 31 at 10:00 am MDT. Currently, the ticket prices for the concert range between $78 and $224, depending on the venue and the seats selected.

She and Him 2022 tour dates

June 13, 2022 — Denver, CO, at Paramount Theatre

June 14, 2022 — Salt Lake City at TBD

June 16, 2022 — Forest Grove, OR at Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

June 17, 2022 — Woodinville, WA at Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 18, 2022 — Vancouver, BC, at Vogue Theatre

June 20, 2022 — Jacksonville, OR at TBD

June 22, 2022 — Paso Robles, CA, at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 23, 2022 — Saratoga, CA, at The Mountain Winery

June 24, 2022 — San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

June 25, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA – TBD

September 09, 2022 — Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

More about She and Him

She and Him consist of singer-songwriter M. Ward and actress Zooey Deschanel. The indie-pop duo met on the set of the film The Go-Getter and began writing music together after Ward heard the New Girl Fame sing in the film Elf. The artists are from Los Angeles, California and Portland, Oregon. The duo released six studio albums, the most recent Christmas Party in 2016.

The duo also received a Grammy nomination for their song So Long in 2012. Last year, the artists covered the Beach Boys’ 1967 Wild Honey single Darlin’. They set out on tour in 2019, performing selections from their two collections of holiday music -- 2011’s A Very She and Him Christmas and 2016’s Christmas Party.

