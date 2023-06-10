It's been 19 years since the 90s sitcom FRIENDS ended, but people are still not over Jennifer Aniston's secret salad, which the actress reportedly brought to the show's set every day. Aniston's co-star Courteney Cox spilled the beans about the recipe of this secret salad in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2010. The recipe soon went viral on social media platforms, with fans recreating the recipe and sharing how amazing the salad tasted.

Courteney Cox stated that the salad in question was a Cobb salad and mentioned that Jennifer Aniston had a natural talent for preparing food, as she said:

“She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”

Years after Courteney Cox revealed the recipe in the interview, it resurfaced on the internet and became the talk of the town, along with Aniston's diet and lifestyle.

Courteney Cox shared that Aniston's salad included "turkey bacon and garbanzo beans"

Jennifer Aniston's salad recipe broke the internet, thanks to Courteney Cox's aforementioned interview, where she revealed the ingredients.

The FRIENDS star said the following about the salad:

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what."

Aniston herself spoke to Shape in an interview over Zoom in 2022 and opened up about the ingredients in her famous salad. She mentioned that it was prepared with shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, chickpeas, bacon, and a vinaigrette. She also mentioned that quinoa could be added to the recipe to make the dish more filling.

After the interview, the recipe resurfaced on the internet and netizens took to social media to share their recreations of the same and review how it tasted.

Some netizens also added fish, avocado, chicken, and more to the classic salad recipe and gave it their own twist.

Jennifer Aniston's diet

Jennifer Aniston has been known for her fit way of life and incredible sense of fashion since her time in FRIENDS. The actress has always been vocal about her health and diet, sharing elaborate details about her workout routine and food habits in several interviews.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, when she was selected as the publication's World's Most Beautiful Woman, Jennifer Aniston opened up about being a creature of habit. Speaking of beauty, the Murder Mystery actress said that it is "learning to love every single thing about yourself." Aniston mentioned she had been practicing yoga for the last 10 years and somewhere along the line, she started to accept "moderation" rather than following a strict diet. However, "being cognizant" of what one is consuming is of utmost importance to her.

She stated:

"We've got to really be conscious and mindful around what we put inside our bodies. And how we sleep and how we eat and how we take care of ourselves"

During the same interview, Aniston confessed that she is not a big fan of sugary drinks, and believes in eating her greens. Further, the actress stated that she always has a Tupperware container in her fridge with cut-up vegetables. She also said that she finds keeping boiled eggs in the refrigerator immensely helpful for any quick salad preparation.

Co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow both testified to how delicious Aniston's salad is, which they tasted while filming FRIENDS. Those who recreated it also hailed its flavors and were thankful to Courteney Cox for sharing the ingredients of the timeless recipe back in 2010.

