Selena Gomez and 5 other stars who are fans of FRIENDS tv show

Friends is an iconic TV show that is popular across the globe. The show ran for ten glorious seasons, chronicling the highs and lows of six friends living in Manhattan, namely Ross, Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel. Although the finale aired back in 2004, the show is still one of the most highly-rated shows of all time.

The success of the show also helped boost the careers of the main cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Viewers around the world became fans of the actors and the funny, lovable characters they played on screen.

Given its popularity, it is only logical that the show would have its fair share of celebrity fans. Famous singer and actor Selena Gomez is one such celebrity who confessed that she has always been a big fan of Rachel, the character played by Jennifer Aniston. Like Selena, many celebrities have shown their love for Friends over the years, either during interviews or through social media.

6 celebrities who are obsessed with Friends TV show

1) Selena Gomez

A couple of years back, Gomez appeared in an episode of The Ellen Show that was hosted by Jennifer Aniston. The talented singer and actor looked incredibly happy to be sitting across from Aniston who played her favourite character in the show, Rachel.

Gomez revealed that she used to watch Friends with her mom when it aired on TV. She also stated that it made her happy that young viewers still enjoy the series. Moreover, Aniston went on to share that the two have met on multiple occasions and referred to Gomez as a "genuine fan."

2) David Beckham

The former professional football player, David Beckham, revealed that he used to watch the show often when he would travel for games in a special video for Friends: The Reunion. In particular, he would put on the show when he felt homesick and missed his family.

Beckham shared that his favorite episode is The One Where No One's Ready from season 3. Usually, Joey and Chandler get along great, but sometimes they bicker about the silliest things, leading to hilarious situations. This episode reminds the viewers how far these two best buds can go to irritate each other.

3) Charlie Puth

When Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow got together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Friends premiere, they were joined by Charlie Puth and Judd Apatow. Both Cox and Kudrow shared pics of the celebration on their social media.

Fans were surprised that the singer-songwriter knew the cast of Friends closely. However, they did have a connection that could have played a part in bringing them together. At the time, Puth was dating Charlotte Lawrence, and her father, Bill Lawrence, was one of the creators of Cougar Town. Since the show starred Cox in the lead role, it is possible that introductions were made at some point.

4) Mariah Carey

Referred to the "Songbird Supreme" by Guinness World Records, Mariah Carey is a legend in the music industry. When she posted an Instagram with the caption, "A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo 😂," her followers were ecstatic to find out that the singer is also a fan of Friends and its fun characters.

5) Emilia Clarke

Imagine the powerful and intimidating mother of dragons turning into a giggling mess around her crush. Well, that is exactly what happened when actor Emilia Clarke met Met LeBlanc during an episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Primarily known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke revealed that she is a big fan of the show. She even hesitantly requested LeBlanc to say his iconic line, "How you doin'?," to which he politely obliged.

6) RM of BTS

South Korean boy band BTS has achieved worldwide success, and over the years, the band has appeared on many popular American talk shows. During one episode of The Ellen Show, the host asked RM, the leader of the band, about how he learned English. He shared that he learned it from watching Friends.

The rapper also revealed that back in the day, it was common for parents in South Korea to encourage their children to watch American shows such as Friends to help improve their English speaking skills. Additionally, the members were happy when Ellen brought out some merchandise from the show for all of them.

Since Friends is an iconic show, it is not surprising that it is also popular among celebrated personalities, and it is quite likely that these six celebrities are just the tip of the iceberg.

