Friends cast: Then and now photos showing transformation through the years

Friends is a sitcom that cuts across time and generation. Even the youngsters of today remain ardent fans of the show, while the older fans appreciate it for its repeat value. In a way, Friends defined the format for several sitcoms that came after. Its relevance in pop culture makes it obvious that the cast of the show receives constant media attention.

The main characters of Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Phoebe, and Rachel, were all played by actors who are now popular stars thanks to the show.

The Friends cast over the years

1) Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston in Friends and Murder Mystery 2 (Images via IMDB)

Jennifer Aniston is arguably Friends' most popular star. Her role as Rachel Green also brought her a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe, following which she became one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. Aniston was also one of the fans' favorites for how her looks changed every season.

After Friends, Aniston starred in Rumour Has It, He's Not That Into You, The Switch, and several other romantic comedies alongside stars like Ben Affleck, Owen Wilson, and Jason Bateman. She boasts a long and successful filmography, becoming the only Friends star to see as much success post the show. She recently starred in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

2) Courteney Cox

Cox on Friends and in Scream 6 (Images via IMDB)

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on Friends, is another fan favorite who earned fame outside the show. Post the end of the show, Cox went on to star in the slasher film franchise Scream as Gale Weathers, a role that brought her a lot of significant recognition.

Masters of the Universe, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Before I Go are other popular films in her filmography. Cox was recently seen reprising her role in Scream 6 as Gale Weathers. The film was widely appreciated for its faithful presentation of a slasher film.

3) Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry in Friends and a recent picture (Images via IMDB)

Matthew Perry has had a rather interesting real-life arc ever since the show. Perry played Chandler Bing, one of pop culture's most beloved characters, and instantly became a widely appreciated actor. The West Wing and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip are some of his noteworthy works after the show although his acting career didn't pick up considerably.

In 2022, Perry wrote a book titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which was an insightful narrative of Perry's struggles with addiction and alcoholism as he tried to cope with his career, fame, and everything in between.

4) Lisa Kudrow

Kudrow, then and now (Images via IMDB)

Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe on the show and made the character extremely strange yet endearing and loveable. The way she portrayed Phoebe made her one of the most critically acclaimed actresses on the show. After the show ended, Kudrow starred in films like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and The Opposite of Sex.

She also starred in several series including The Comeback and Web Therapy, both of which received very high critical acclaim as her performance was particularly commendable. The Girl on the Train, Easy A, and The Boss Baby are other popular works of the actress.

5) Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc, then and now (Images via IMDB)

Another popular actor from the series, Matt LeBlanc played Joey on the show. Joey too became one of pop culture's most beloved characters, making the actor an ever-relevant face on the internet. Despite his success in the show, LeBlanc took a long break from his career after the show ended. It was only in 2011 that Matt LeBlanc got back to acting.

One of his most recent and popular works remains to be the CBS sit-com Man With A Plan, in which he starred as the lead. The show started in 2016 and was eventually canceled in 2020.

6) David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer, then and now (Images via IMDB and Pinterest)

David Schwimmer played Ross Geller on the show, another role that became an audience and critics' favorite. Schwimmer effortlessly pulled off the role of a flustered Ross and managed to make the audience laugh with every line he delivered. Among his other works, Schwimmer starred in Anne Heche's Six Days, Seven Nights. He also played an important role in Band of Brothers, an HBO miniseries created by Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

American Crime Story was a series that also got him great critical acclaim before he recently starred in Intelligence, a British sitcom.

The popularity of the Friends cast has hardly diminished since the show ended and is likely to last a while in the future.

Poll : 0 votes