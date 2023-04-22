Marvel movies: Emilia Clarke and 4 actors set to make MCU debut in 2023

The foundation of Marvel movies lies in their amazing casting. Be it Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic Ironman or Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, the casting choices of the studio have always been praised.

Marvel casts actors who take the audience on a journey as they bring their roles to life on the screens. The cast perfectly blends into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and makes history with highly successful franchises.

Marvel Logo (Image via. Wallpaper Safari)

Many well-known and talented actors are already associated with MCU, like Mark Ruffalo, Scarlet Johansson, Christian Bale, and more. Post-Avengers, many new faces will make their debut with Marvel and introduce new characters and dynamics to the cinematic universe.

Actors like Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman are set to join the MCU soon. There will also be a rise in Asian actors in the studio's films like Park Seo-joon and Ke Huy-quan, who will be joining the franchise in the future.

Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Park Seo-Joon, and 2 other actors who are set to star in Marvel movies

1) Emilia Clarke

The Mother of Dragons is finally set to step foot in the MCU. Emilia Clarke is a versatile actress who rose to fame with Game of Thrones and became an overnight sensation as the Mother of Dragons. Since then, she has appeared in many successful franchises like Star Wars (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Terminator (Terminator Genisys). She has starred in many acclaimed movies like Me Before You, The Pod Generation, and Last Christmas which stole the hearts of the audience.

Emilia Clarke will be appearing in MCU’s Secret Invasion, a series that was cloaked in mystery until the trailer dropped. While many thought she would play the role of Abigail Brand, commander of S.W.O.R.D., the actress will step into the shoes of a Skrull named G'iah.

Although Emilia Clarke is making her debut in the role, G'iah herself was subtly introduced at the end of Captain Marvel. The character made an appearance at the reunion scene as the daughter of Talos. G'iah’s character is determined and powerful and has one mission- to help the Skrulls.

The show will follow Nick Fury, who made several promises to the Skrulls and did not act on them. This, followed by what they endured for years, added to their resentment towards people.

The episodes of this show will be available on Disney+ from June 21, 2023, onwards.

2) Olivia Colman

Marvel Focus @TheMarvelFocus



“She is a high-ranking agent in the British Intelligence Service who has a past with Nick Fury…Sometimes [she's] working with Nick Fury, and sometimes working against him…” #MarvelStudios ’ ‘SECRET INVASION’ producer on Olivia Colman’s character in the series:“She is a high-ranking agent in the British Intelligence Service who has a past with Nick Fury…Sometimes [she's] working with Nick Fury, and sometimes working against him…” #MarvelStudios’ ‘SECRET INVASION’ producer on Olivia Colman’s character in the series: “She is a high-ranking agent in the British Intelligence Service who has a past with Nick Fury…Sometimes [she's] working with Nick Fury, and sometimes working against him…” https://t.co/TEv06lNz8p

The Oscar-winning actress will be the latest addition to MCU. Olivia Colman is famously known for playing the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. She has also appeared in many critically acclaimed classic works like Fleabag, The Favourite, The Father, Empire of Light, and more.

As revealed in the Secret Invasion trailer, Olivia Colman will be playing the role of Special Agent Sonya Falsworth alongside Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Olivia Colman has been a Marvel fan for quite some time. In a recent interview with The Direct, she revealed:

“I am a Marvel fan. After every Marvel film [was released], I'd go to my agent, like, 'Can I be a superhero?' So eventually I got to do a tiny bit in a Marvel [show] and I was thrilled."

Sonya Falsworth will be a special agent who is an ally of Nick Fury. Although such a character does not exist in Marvel comics, the character of James Montgomery Falsworth does. He was part of the Howling Commandos of Captain America in his battle against HYDRA.

Through Sonia, that legacy lives on and becomes a segway to introduce more characters like Union Jack and Spitfire. However, there is a dark and sinister side to her that hints at her playing the villain.

3) Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon has been the heartthrob of every K-drama fan. The South Korean actor is now all set to enter the MCU with a role in The Marvels.

He rose to fame with his role in the evergreen K-drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. He is also famous for his roles in K-drama and movies like Itaewon Class, Parasite, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior, Fight For My Way, and others. He has been ruling the Asian audience's hearts with an iron fist and is now all set to appear in the MCU and claim global recognition.

There have been many theories about who Park Seo-joon might play in The Marvels. The initial theories that leaned towards him playing Amadeus Cho, a young genius who turned into a Hulk, were debunked almost immediately after the release of the trailer.

However, Marvel insider Daniel Richtman put rumors to rest as he revealed that the actor will be playing Prince Yan, the leader of a planet where everyone has to sing to communicate. He is the husband of Carol Danvers, and according to Richtman, there is a twist that has not yet been revealed.

The Marvels will premiere on November 10, 2023.

4) Ke Huy-quan

Ke Huy-quan rose to stardom when he was a little kid. His roles in Indiana Jones, the Temple of Doom, and The Goonies made him famous overnight. However, he decided to step back from his acting career.

While talking to Cult MTL, he said:

“When I started in the business, I would read a lot of scripts that featured Asian characters that were very marginalized, stereotypical. You had two or three lines. If you were lucky, you would get featured in two or three pages. It was one of the reasons I stepped away from acting.”

Eventually, the actor took on a role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and bagged an Oscar due to his outstanding performance.

He is now all set to star in the second season of Loki on Disney+ and enter the MCU. It was revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, personally requested him to play the role.

The title is expected to release in the Summer of 2023. No details about the actor's role have been revealed yet, and fans await more information on the same.

5) Anthony Ramos

The actor is known for playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton and playing Usnavi on stage and in the screen adaptations of In The Heights. He will be playing quite a different role in the MCU than he is used to in musicals.

He will take on the role of a villain, The Hood in Ironheart, and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table.

Mcu Content @mcucomfort First look at Anthony Ramos as The Hood in “Ironheart” First look at Anthony Ramos as The Hood in “Ironheart” https://t.co/RiCzqGX04h

While there was hardly any confirmation before, leaked images of him on the set of the project with a red hood confirmed the suspicions of many. In the comics, the character of Parker Robbins kills a beast and steals his cloak, which enables him to fly and be invisible while holding his breath, and he becomes The Hood.

Ironheart is scheduled to release sometime in the Fall of 2023.

The studio has many upcoming projects lined up as part of its new phase of action after the Avengers. Apart from the aforementioned stars, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and more will also debut in the MCU. The new actors will bring much-needed freshness to the upcoming Marvel releases. The audience is excited to see what the new titles and actors have in store for them.

